After the success of House of Dragons, HBO is gearing up for another thrilling chapter in the Game of Thrones saga. According to exclusive reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the network is in talks with Mattson Tomlin to develop a spinoff based on Aegon’s Conquest.

What will the New Game of Thrones Spinoff be about?

Set as a prequel to House of Dragons, the new series will delve into the epic tale of Aegon's conquest of Westeros. Led by the formidable Aegon Targaryen, alongside his sister-wives Rhaenys and Visenya, the narrative will follow their relentless quest to unite the Seven Kingdoms under their rule, riding atop their mighty dragons.

Aegon's journey will be fraught with challenges as he strives to conquer six kingdoms in just two years, except the Dorne remaining defiant. The inspiration behind Aegon's quest stems from a foreboding vision, dubbed A Song of Ice and Fire, signaling the looming threat of the Night King and his White Walkers.

Described as a return to the basics of George R.R. Martin's epic tale, the spinoff aims to capture the essence of the original novella, though the exact interpretation remains elusive given the vast and intricate lore of Game of Thrones.

HBO partners with screenwriter Mattson Tomlin for the spinoff

HBO's collaboration with screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on blockbuster projects like Batman II and Project Power, signifies the network's commitment to delivering compelling narratives. With discussions underway and the possibility of Aegon's Conquest becoming a reality, fans can anticipate another thrilling addition to the Thrones universe.

After the huge success of Game of Thrones and its conclusion in 2019, there have been reports of many sequels and prequels in the works. Though they weren't put into action, there's always a hidden possibility when it comes to HBO.

In addition to Aegon’s Conquest, HBO has greenlit other spinoff projects, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and three animated series, along with a Jon Snow-focused sequel.

While Ryan Condal is readying up for the season of House of Dragon this summer. Which follows the aftermath of the decline of the House of Targaryen, followed by a tumultuous war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons. So far till now, the series has been a huge success on par with the Game of Thrones.