8 Hollywood Hindi dubbed web series that will keep you glued to screen: Stranger Things to The Vampire Diaries

A particular group of Indian viewers, who favored foreign TV series with seasonal formats over the traditional saas-bahu dramas, was drawn to shows from other countries. However, this audience was primarily English-speaking. While international TV programs gained popularity in India, the language barrier somewhat restricted the growth of viewership. To make things easier for you, we explored and put together a list of the best Hindi-dubbed web series for binge-watching.

8 Must Watch Hollywood Hindi dubbed web series that will keep you hooked:

1. Squid Game (2021)

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Series Genre: Action,Drama, Mystery

Action,Drama, Mystery Star Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Dylan Besseau

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Dylan Besseau Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Hwang Dong-hyuk Writer: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Hwang Dong-hyuk Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Squid Game, a South Korean survival drama, is an original series on Netflix created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The cast includes Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. The story revolves around a competition where 456 players, all facing significant debts, take life-threatening risks by participating in deadly children's games, all in the hope of winning a prize valued at $45.6 billion. The title of the series is inspired by a Korean children's game with the same name.

Advertisement

2. Sex Education (2019)

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Series Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Star Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa Director: Ben Taylor

Ben Taylor Writer: Laurie Nunn

Laurie Nunn Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Ever since it came out, Sex Education has become one of the most loved shows on Netflix, and it's available in Hindi as well, so make sure not to miss it. The main character is Otis Milburn, a teenage boy with a sex therapist mom. Otis teams up with a classmate, Maeve, to start a sex advice business at their school, helping fellow students with their sexual concerns because he's knowledgeable in that area. The series also sheds light on issues related to LGBTQ+ relationships. This Hindi-dubbed Netflix show is sure to bring lots of laughs with its many humorous moments.

3. Money Heist (2017)

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Series Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Star Cast: Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso

Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso Director: Álex Pina

Álex Pina Writer: Álex Pina

Álex Pina Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Money Heist is a Spanish crime drama TV series created by lex Pina. The show revolves around two meticulously planned heists orchestrated by the Professor (lvaro Morte) and seen from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo (rsula Corberó). The heists target the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain. The narrative adds complexity by unfolding in real-time, incorporating flashbacks, time jumps, hidden character motivations, and an unreliable narrator. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

4. Stranger Things (2016)

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Series Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Star Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder Director: Matt Duffer

Matt Duffer Writer: Matt Duffer

Matt Duffer Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Stranger Things is a science fiction horror drama TV series available exclusively on Netflix. Created by the Duffer Brothers, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, the show premiered on July 15, 2016. The first season unfolds in the 1980s in the made-up town of Hawkins, Indiana. It centers on the investigation into the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers, amidst supernatural occurrences in the town, including the arrival of a girl with psychokinetic abilities known as Eleven.

Advertisement

5. Lucifer (2016)

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Series Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy

Crime, Drama, Fantasy Star Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro

Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro Director: Tom Kapinos

Tom Kapinos Writer: Tom Kapinos

Tom Kapinos Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Lucifer, adapted from the DC Comics character, stands out as an excellent Hindi dubbed series on Netflix that you should definitely check out. The storyline revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of Hell, who decides to leave his mundane existence in Hell and move to Los Angeles. There, he helps the Los Angeles Police Department solve murder cases and develops a romantic connection with a detective named Chloe Decker. Additionally, he runs his own nightclub in the city.

6. The Crown (2016)

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Series Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Biography, Drama, History Star Cast: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton

Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton Director: Peter Morgan

Peter Morgan Writer: Peter Morgan

Peter Morgan Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The Crown, available on Netflix, is a historical drama series that depicts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It is created and mainly written by Peter Morgan, produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Peter Morgan drew inspiration for the series from his 2006 drama film, The Queen, and specifically, his 2013 stage play, The Audience.

7. Game Of Thrones (2011)

IMDB Rating: 9.2/10

9.2/10 Series Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama Star Cast: Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington

Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington Director: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Writer: David Benioff

David Benioff Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Game of Thrones, an American fantasy drama TV series, was created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for HBO. The show is adapted from George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series of fantasy novels, with the first book being A Game of Thrones. Featuring a substantial ensemble cast, Game of Thrones unfolds various story arcs throughout its run. The narrative is set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos.

Advertisement

The primary focus of the initial arc in Game of Thrones is the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms in Westeros. It delves into the intricate political conflicts among noble families as they vie for the throne or strive for independence. The second storyline centers around the last surviving member of the overthrown ruling dynasty, currently in exile in Essos, scheming to return and reclaim the throne. The third narrative revolves around the Night's Watch, a military order assigned to protect the realm from threats beyond the northern border of Westeros.

8. The Vampire Diaries (2009)

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Series Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Star Cast: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder

Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder Director: Chris Grismer

Chris Grismer Writer: Julie Plec

Julie Plec Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vampire-themed content is trending nowadays, and this show has definitely gained a big fan base. The series revolves around Elena Gilbert, a vampire who is 162 years old, and her romantic involvement with another 162-year-old vampire, Stefan Salvatore, in this youthful vampire drama. The storyline becomes even more complex when Stefan's older brother reenters their lives.

ALSO READ: 8 best Hollywood Hindi dubbed movies that will keep you hooked; Extraction to London Has Fallen