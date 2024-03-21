House of the Dragons, the magnanimous Game of Thrones spinoff series, is coming back with a bang. After Season 1 hit, the show is all set to return for another magnanimous and mysterious season to binge this year. As the new trailer drops, the makers of the show have viewers choose a side. The makers released their posters yesterday ahead of the trailer, which already had fans going crazy. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming trailer.

House of the Dragons Season 2 new trailer

In Season 2, House of the Dragon asks viewers to support either Rhaenyra's dark faction or Alicent's green team. HBO released two distinct teasers Thursday for Season 2, which premieres on June 16. The first trailer concentrates on Rhaenrya, Prince Daemon, and their Dragonstone soldiers, while the second focuses on the King's Landing team of Alicent, her father Otto, and her children King Aegon and Prince Aemond. Season 2 of House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, will formally kick off the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war.

Following the Season 1 conclusion, in which Aemond murders Rhaenyra's son Lucerys and his dragon, war is looming in Westeros. The blacks and greens are gathering their forces, dragons, and new friends to engage in a brutal, blazing battle to the death. In King's Landing, young King Aegon is doubling down on his claim to the Iron Throne, which his half-sister Rhaenyra believes is her rightful inheritance from their late father. The trailers also hint at a return to Winterfell, the frozen home of the Starks presided over by Cregan Stark in the prequel.

Who all is returning for Season 2 of House of the Dragons?

The epic fantasy television series House of the Dragons is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, which chronicles the history of House Targaryen. Season 1 follows Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) as she fights to become King Visery's chosen heir, as well as the events leading up to the Targaryen succession conflict.

Emma D'Arcy returns as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Eve Best as Rhaena Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, and Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen.

Newcomers to the season include Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer, Tom Bennett as Ulf, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Other newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong. The cast also features Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Phoebe Campbell, Bethany Antonia, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Meanwhile, the hit series is set to release on June 16, 2024.

