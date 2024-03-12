What Was The First Word Madonna Said After Waking Up From Coma? Here's What 'Queen Of Pop' Revealed

During her performance at the first of her five sold-out Celebration World Tour shows in Kia Forum, L.A., Madonna spoke about the time she had to be hospitalized in 2023 after a serious bacterial infection. The pop star also said that she is grateful for all the love and support of her friends, family, and fans that kept her going.

Madonna went through a serious health scare in 2023

The 65 year old megastar got emotional talking about her hospitalization to her fans. "This show every night is not really so hard on me physically. It's hard on me emotionally because I'm really telling you the story of my life. My heart is on my sleeve. I've fallen off a lot of horses and broken a lot of bones ... but nothing can stop me,” the Queen of Pop said.

She also talked about the time she woke up from a four day coma, calling it a near-death experience, and her first words after waking up was “No.” She said, "I'm pretty sure that was God saying to me, 'Do you want to come? Want to come up with me? No,” which made the audience laugh. She also recalled a conversation between her manager Guy Oseary and herself while she was still recovering in the hospital. "He said, 'Well, when do you think you want to go back on tour?' I took the oxygen out of my nose. I looked at him, and I said, 'in two f---ing months! I just said it. Sometimes you just have to say s--- [and] put it out in the universe. And it happens,” the pop star revealed.

The Grammy winner became quite vulnerable while opening up about how she had to slow down her roll after the health scare, “It's a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control, and that was my lesson: to let go,” she revealed how she was finally forced to let up control.

She thanked her doctors who helped her immensely, one of which also attended her L.A show. "I would call in every other day and ask [my doctor] why I didn't have any energy, when was my energy going to come back? When was I going to feel like myself again? When can I go on tour again? All he would say is, 'Go outside in the sun' ... It was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun. I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult,” she shared. But it was also the moment she realized that she had to slow down now.

Madonna thanked her children, who have always been beside her

Lastly, Madonna celebrated her family, especially her children, who were always beside her during her tough times. "My children are what really helped me pull through because they worked so hard. I didn't want to let them down, so I just set a date. And that date became reality,” she said proudly.

Madonna’s children joined her on stage during various performances and showed off their talents. 18 year old Mercy accompanied the star on the piano during Bad Girl, while 11 year old Estere hyped the crowd up by deejaying alongside Vogue. Estere’s twin sister Stella accompanied the singer during Don’t Tell Me while 18 year old David played the guitar during Mother and Father.

Madonna kicked off her tour back in October of 2023 at O2 arena in London and also thanked her children back then. She spoke about 27 year old Lourdes, 23 years old Rocco, as well as David, Mercy, Estere, and Stella, saying, "I didn't think I was gonna make it. Neither did my doctors. That's why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me. But the angels were protecting me, and my children were there. And my children always save me every time."

