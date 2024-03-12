Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Hurry Over From Singapore To Attend Madonna's Oscar Afterparty? Deets Inside

Known as The Party, Madonna ’s super-exclusive Oscars afterparty at talent manager Guy Oseary’s Hollywood Hill home was attended by a lot of Hollywood A-listers and superstars. Amongst them were Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce who jetted back from Singapore on Sunday morning.

Both Swift and Kelce were at the afterparty

Even though Taylor Swift was not able to attend the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday as she just got back from Singapore the same morning, she was able to attend the Sunday evening afterparty with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Queen of Pop Madonna’s afterparty was an exclusive event where cameras were not allowed, which is why no paparazzi pictures of Taylor and Travis are available.

Fans had already started to speculate whether Taylor would be attending any of the big night’s many afterparties when her jet landed in LA on Sunday morning. Even though Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for a few months now, they have not yet appeared on a red carpet together. But this was their first appearance as a couple at a large-scale event like this, which made fans excited about whether they will finally see a red-carpet appearance from the two.

Madonna’s party was filled with superstars

Other than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, a lot of other A-listers attended Madonna’s party on Sunday evening. According to British Vogue, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Salma Hayek, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Lenny Kravitz, Matthew McConaughey, Megan Fox, and Jennifer Lawrence among others graced Madonna’s afterparty.

However, several of Swift’s gal-pals including Sabrina Carpenter, Keleigh Taylor, and Este and Alana Haim were also in town but did not attend Madonna’s party. Sabrina Carpenter and many of Taylor’s other friends were at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty which was also filled to the brim with superstars. There is still no news about whether Taylor met up with her girlfriends later in the night. But it seems that Tayor hurried back to LA after wrapping up the Asia leg of her Eras Tour on Saturday, 10th March, to attend Madonna’s party with her boyfriend.

