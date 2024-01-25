Exploring 20 Celebrities Who've Had To Deal With Terrifying Stalking Situations Over The Years Amid Taylor Swift's Stalker's Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder and sexual assault

In the glaring spotlight of fame, celebrities often become targets of terrifying stalking incidents. One such incident, concerning Taylor Swift, happened as recently as Saturday, January 20. A man was arrested from outside her New York City apartment building in Tribeca. While the New York City Police Department did not confirm if the person was trying to get into Swift’s residence in particular, several eyewitnesses around the neighborhood confirmed it. The alleged Taylor Swift stalker was reportedly scouring and lurking around Taylor’s residence for at least a month. When he tried to break into the apartment building, Taylor, 34, was likely at her residence.

Amid Taylor Swift's stalker arrest, revisit 20 unsettling celebrity stalker encounters

Madonna

Often referred to as the Queen of Pop, Madonna testified against her stalker Robert Dewey Hoskins. During the court trial in 1996, she admitted having nightmares about him after spotting him near her residence the previous year. The same year, the man breached the security of her Hollywood Hills home and jumped into her pool before the security guard shot him twice to pacify him. For his offense, Hoskins was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Drew Barrymore

In August 2023, Drew Barrymore was rushed off stage after a man approached her at an event at 92nd Street in New York City. The footage from the event shows the daytime TV host in conversation with actress Reneé Rapp. Both the actresses on stage were taken aback when the man, later identified as Chad Michael Busto, yelled Barrymore’s name from the audience. “You know who I am,” he screamed. “I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.” Luckily the security intervened in time and stopped the man before he could cause any harm.

Advertisement

Emma Watson

Turns out, Chad Michael Busto is a habitual offender. A month after his aforementioned incident in August 2023 involving Drew Barrymore, he swiftly moved on to Emma Watson. In September 2023, Busto was arrested after he allegedly stormed into the dressing room at a New York Fashion Week Show. He demanded to see Watson. “I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson, Let me take a photo with Emma Watson,” he screamed repeatedly.

Rachel Bilson

The Last Kiss actress was granted a restraining order against a 40-year-old man who addressed her as baby and referred to her as his future wife. The man reportedly tried to break into her Los Angeles home on multiple occasions. “There have been many incidents, messages on social media letters but most alarmingly, there have been multiple attempts to visit, come into my home," Rachel told Metro. “I have never met him and have absolutely no intentions of doing so,” she added.

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster’s stalking episode involving John Hinckley Jr remains one of the most infamous celebrity stalking incidents. Hinckley developed an unhealthy infatuation towards Foster after watching the actress in Taxi Driver. To impress her, he attempted to assassinate President Reagan in 1981. He shot Reagan in the chest from which he thankfully recovered. Hinckley was sentenced to be in a mental health institution for the rest of his life.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gweneth Paltrow was stalked and terrorized for well over a decade by Dante Michael Soiu. The individual reportedly sent her multiple letters and packages of pornography over the years.

Selena Gomez

In 2014, Selena Gomez dealt with a stalker named Che Cruz who went as far as to break into the songstress’ Calabasas mansion multiple times. He was sentenced to 45 days. This was not the only stalking incident concerning Selena. In 2011, a man named Thomas Brodnicki traveled from Chicago to Los Angeles with the intent to meet Selena. He was arrested and slapped with a restraining order.

Jennifer Lopez

In 2023, Jennifer Lopez had a man living in her $10 million Malibu mansion for a week before he was arrested. The man was identified as 49-year-old John M. Dubis. The incident luckily unfolded in Lopez’s absence. The singer has been residing in New York recently. Per TMZ, Dubis already had a restraining order in place for contacting J.Lo’s mother in January.

Advertisement

Kiera Knightley

A man named Mark Revill was sentenced to eight weeks of suspended jail after he left Knightley and her family terrorized. Mark’s stalking efforts included sending letters and postcards to the Pride and Prejudice actress. He also reportedly delivered a USB containing a cat-themed song for the actress. Things became unbearable when he started meowing through her mailbox, leaving her and her husband James Righton and daughter Edie terrorized.

Justin Bieber

In November 2012, Mark Staake and Tanner Ruane, the uncle-nephew duo were arrested for planning to castrate the Baby singer. They were reportedly Dana Martin’s minions. Dana, a convicted rapist and murderer, issued them orders to kill the singer who he was once obsessed with but had now grown wary of because “he [Bieber] changed.”

Kendall Jenner

The runway queen has many admirers across the globe but a few of them have crossed the line in some instances. Shaquan King broke into Kendall’s property and jumped into her pool before being caught by the security. Kendall was also threatened by a stalker named Maik Bowker. A five-year restraining order was issued against him after he threatened to kill the model and then kill himself.

Sandra Bullock

In 2014, Sandra Bullock woke up at her Los Angeles home with the sound of loud banging and an explosion. Sandra was alone when the horrific incident unfolded. She hid in her wardrobe while the stalker, later identified as Joshua Corbett, pounded on her bedroom door. The actress managed to call 911 and the stalker was arrested. Investigations revealed his plans to sexually assault the actress. He committed suicide in 2018. Sandra later revealed that she has been dealing with PTSD since the incident.

Debra Messing

Debra recalled during a podcast that her stalker “showed up at my doorman building and said that I invited him and that he was spending the day with me and Roman [her son].”

The actress disclosed that she informed the police about the incident. “He referenced my son and that scared me in a completely different way,” she noted.

Willow Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter revealed in 2021 that a cyber stalker invaded her home while she was away for a vacation. Engaging in a conversation with her mother Jada and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow, then 21 described the stalker as a pedophile. She said she got a restraining order against him.

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid’s stalker Marcell Porter was sentenced to up to three years in prison in 2017 after he allegedly attempted to break into her NYC apartment “at least five times” in 2015 in addition to leaving creepy comments about the supermodel on his Facebook page. “I love you. I know everything about you. Wait for me soulmate,” was one of them.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid dealt with a stalker named Ryan Parez aka Brian Parez, between late 2017 and early 2018. He was arrested from outside Bella’s NYC residence in 2018.

Kylie Jenner

In 2016, a man identified as Marvin Magallanes tried to break into Kylie’s house multiple times. He even rammed his car into her front gate not once but twice. He was tracked by the police who later found out he had murdered two homeless men Sabah Alsaad and Onosai Tavita.

Lili Reinhart

A pizza delivery guy became a headache for the Riverdale actress. Lili told MTV in 2017 that a pizza delivery guy saved her phone number from when she ordered food for herself. He “tried to get [me] to follow him on Instagram,” she recalled.

Rebecca Schaefer

Advertisement

Rebecca Schaefer’s future in showbiz looked promising in the 1980s after she starred in My Sister Sam and Radio Days. Her life, however, was cut short when she was shot in her chest, at her home, by a crazy fanatic named Robert Bardo. She was just 21 at the time of her death. Bardo was sentenced to life in prison for his gruesome offense.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander nearly crashed her wedding with her now ex-husband Sam Asghari. Alexander live-streamed the bizarre incident on his Instagram. He was detained by the police and Britney and Sam were granted a restraining order against him in the following days.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.