Is Madonna's Legal Team Calling To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Alleged Delayed Celebration Tour Concert? Report

Amidst selling-out shows with The Celebration Tour, Madonna has found herself entangled in a lawsuit. Two concertgoers who attended one of Queen of Pop’s December shows in Brooklyn sued her and the concert’s entertainment partner Live Nation for “false advertising” with accusations of delayed start time of the show.

This week, Madonna’s legal team responded to the lawsuit filed in January by calling to dismiss it as the plaintiff’s allegations do not justify a lawsuit, per court documents obtained by People. The star’s legal team also revealed that one of the two concertgoers “raved” about Madonna’s show on Facebook before going legal. The two fans Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden have demanded compensation for the delayed show in the form of ticket “refunds.”

Madonna’s legal team calls for lawsuit dismissal

The two concertgoers, Fellows and Hadden claimed that Madonna’s December 13th show of The Celebration Tour at Barclays Center, Brooklyn began at 10:30 p.m. but the tickets advertised to start at 8:30 p.m. It was reported that they “would not have paid for tickets” if the two attendees were aware of the delay and hence, were “misled.”

In response, Madge’s legal team pointed out, “Nowhere did Defendants advertise that Madonna would take the stage at 8.30 p.m., and no reasonable concertgoer—and certainly no Madonna fan—would expect the headline act at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time." The team also discovered a Facebook post shared by Jonathan Hadden where he described the concert as “incredible, as always!” They noted in the motion filing that it stands as proof that the show "met or exceeded his expectations” and "got just what they paid for: a full-length, high-quality show by the Queen of Pop,” per reports by People.

The agitated concertgoers added to their claims that Madonna’s December 14th and 16th Brooklyn shows were also allegedly delayed and deemed it as a “wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices."

However, the 65-year-old star’s lawyers have filed for the lawsuit dismissal citing that the pair of fans’ experience does not justify “a cognizable injury.” "Plaintiffs speculate that ticketholders who left the venue after 1 a.m. might have had trouble getting a ride home or might have needed to wake up early the next day for work," Madonna’s legal team said. Besides, the team justified that the Vogue singer delivered the promised performance in the concert tickets and was worth the amount they had paid for the show.

Madonna’s December 13 show was delayed

The seven-time Grammy winner’s team and Live Nation owned up to the fact that their December 13 show was delayed due to technical glitches in a statement to People. However, they also expressed their intention to ‘defend this case vigorously.”

In the statement, the team said, "Madonna's just completed, sold out 2023 Celebration Tour in Europe received rave reviews. The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck. This caused a delay that was well-documented in press reports at the time."

The attorney representing the two fans, Marcus Cirwin told People that Madonna’s motion for lawsuit dismissal will receive a response within 30 days. Nevertheless, he hopes to “obtain compensation for those ticket holders seeking refunds.”

In a 2019 Las Vegas show the Queen of Pop once addressed the crowd saying, "There's something that you all need to understand. And that is, that a queen is never late,” per CBS News. This was after a Flordia fan also went in the same direction and filed a lawsuit over Madonna’s delayed concert in Miami Beach that year.

