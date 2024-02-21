Did Madonna Fall Off A Chair During Seattle Performance? Find Out As Video Goes Viral Online

While at a concert in Seattle, Madonna fell off the chair amid her song Open Your Heart. The pop star gracefully laughed the incident off and continued to perform her track. The videos went viral, showcasing the chair a little farther away than the singer expected. A background dancer quickly came to the superstar's rescue, not denying his hand. Madonna smiled and started singing again.

The fans reacted wildly to the mishap. They took it to the X to appreciate the singer's confidence. One of the users wrote, "Queen behavior. Nothing can keep Madonna down!" Meanwhile, the other wrote, "Madonna took a little fall on stage tonight in Seattle. She was a good sport about it. It was a great show."

Madonna's Celebration Tour

Madonna is currently going through her celebration tour, which was postponed last year after the singer's health issues got her into the hospital. Performing in Seattle, the Papa Don't Preach crooner will be headed toward Vancouver for her concert. Touring across the cities, the pop icon will conclude her tour on May 26 in Mexico City.

Talking about the incident on the stage, Madonna dictated to Vanity Fair, saying, "Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight! But nothing can stop me, and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I'm fine!" This is not the first time the Hung Up singer has had an accident. Earlier in 2015, the pop star had a little incident while she was on stage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Melonie Haller? What Led to Her Horrific Experience On Manhattan-Bound Train

Madonna Postponing Her Tour Amidst Hospitalization

Madonna was supposed to kick off her tour in mid-2023, but it was postponed after the singer was rushed to the hospital after being infected. The Queen of Pop was kept in ICU for a day after she was found lying unresponsive. After getting better, the artist released a note thanking all her well-wishers.

The note read, “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

She further added, “My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.” And as promised, she was back on stage, surrounded by her fans.

ALSO READ: NCT DREAM announces 2024 World Tour: THE DREAM SHOW 3 to kick off in May; know cities, dates and more