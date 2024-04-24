‘In Exchange For Her Jewelry’: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Childhood Neighbor Madonna’s Dog-Walker

Reality TV star and Skims founder Kim Kardashian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. On the show, she addressed several online claims about herself, including whether she has six toes on one foot. This was her first interview since it was reported that she is the subject of Taylor Swift's new song from her brand new album, The Torchered Poets Department.

She told the late-night host that life is good, three days after Swift included a song that is widely believed to be about her in the new album. Kardashian never directly addressed the song in the interview, during which Kimmel instead read off a list of rumors about the reality star for her to confirm or deny.

Kim Kardashian addresses rumors about herself on SNL

Kim Kardashian took a moment to address a few rumors about herself on the show. First, Kardashian told Kimmel it's true that she sleeps with her eyes slightly open, which she knew because "my sisters have taken videos and pictures" of it. She also said it's very true.

Secondly, she also mentioned that it's true that she blow-dries her jewelry before putting it on. "I hate being cold, and when you wear cold jewelry or anything with a zipper, I just need it warm," she explained.

In addition, Kardashian also confirmed she had someone remove the sleeve from her coffee because she couldn't stand the sound of cardboard. "Yes, that's true, and I hate the feeling," she said, adding, "I just can't watch it being done, or I can't hear it or feel it. The cardboard being removed from the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me," said The Skims founder.

Nearly every rumor that Kimmel asked her about turned out to be true, except for the claim that she has six toes on one foot. "Are some of these not supposed to be true, but they really are, and you all didn't know?" she joked.

Kim Kardashian says she was a dog-walker for singer Madonna

Kim Kardashian also reflected on being a dog walker for iconic singer Madonna when she was a kid. "Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school in exchange for her jewelry," she said. "No, seriously." As a result, she noted they went to school one day with neon bracelets and told their classmates, "Madonna gave them to us."

Her appearance on SNL comes amid online buzz about Swift's song thanK you aIMee, which seems to be about the singer's years-long feud with Kardashian. In the track, Swift sings to a person whose name she has changed to Aimee and who her mother used to wish were dead.

The capital letters in the title apparently confirm that the subject of the song is actually named Kim. Swift also apparently references Kardashian's daughter North West by singing, "One day, your kid comes home singing a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Cassandra, in which Swift sings about having her cell filled with snakes, is believed to be inspired by Swift's well-known argument with Kardashian over whether she approved a controversial lyric in Ye's 2016 song, Famous.

