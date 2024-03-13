Did Madonna Meet Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy At 2024 Oscars Party? 'Queen Of Pop' Reveals

Cillian Murphy took home his first Oscar this year for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer, shocking not just his devoted fans but also surprising celebrities such as Madonna. During the Oscars celebration, the music legend crossed paths with Murphy and was visibly thrilled.

Madonna expressed her admiration for her favorite actor by congratulating him on his well-deserved recognition. She couldn't contain her excitement as she shared the news of finally meeting him on Instagram. The unexpected encounter between Madonna and Murphy added a touch of glamor and thrill to Murphy's remarkable success at the pinnacle of Hollywood's awards night.

Madonna's joyful meeting with Cillian Murphy at the 2024 Oscars Party

The 65-year-old Pop Queen posted her 2024 Oscars celebration on Instagram on Monday. The post focused on meeting the 47-year-old Oppenheimer actor.

In the photo, Murphy can be spotted with a big smile, dressed in a classy tuxedo, standing beside Madonna. She looks stunning in a fur stole, a beaded corset, a blonde wig, and elegant white lace gloves. Madonna holds up a sign that reads, "Leave me alone I'm tired!!"

"Oscar Party was FUN! 🎉🎉 Not exactly A night off for a. Girl that i needs a night off

but Im so Happy I got to meet my favorite A.C.T.O.R! #cillianmurphy - Congratulations ! 🌟" Madonna captioned a series of images from the after party.

Cillian Murphy’s winning first Academy Award for his portrayal of Julian Oppenheimer

Murphy's portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic that won Best Director on Sunday brought him his first Academy Award for Best Actor.

Cillian Murphy is famous for his roles in movies like Red Eye, 28 Days Later, Intermission, Breakfast On Pluto, and now Oppenheimer. But it was his portrayal of Thomas Shelby in the hit series Peaky Blinders that really made him a global sensation. The show ran for 6 seasons and brought Murphy worldwide fame.

Murphy's Speech After Receiving Best Actor at Oscars

Murphy expressed his gratitude to Nolan, 53, the Academy, and other parties during his acceptance speech, adding that he was "a little overwhelmed" by the accolade.

"It's been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you've taken me on over the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say," he continued. "Thank you so much [to] every single crew member, every single cast member, on Oppenheimer; you guys carried me through. All my fellow nominees, I remain in awe of you guys. Truly."

Murphy then shared his gratitude for his "incredible team" and his family, including his wife of nearly 20 years Yvonne McGuinness, and their sons Malachy, 18, and Aran, 16, who were in the audience. "I love you so much, and I'm a very proud Irish man standing here tonight," he said.

The Oppenheimer actor continued, "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. And for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world, so I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere." The actor concluded his speech, "Go raibh míle maith agaibh" — an Irish saying which translates to "Thank you."

Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction, and Bradley Cooper for Maestro were the other finalists for best actor.

Murphy received praise from critics for his depiction of Oppenheimer's moral quandaries, and he was recognized with multiple awards earlier this year at the SAG, BAFTA, and Golden Globes.

