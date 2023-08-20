Oppenheimer Box Office: Cillian Murphy starrer storms past $700 million; set to overtake Christopher Nolan's Interstellar

Oppenheimer is on a monster run in theaters, even almost one month after the movie's release, it has continued to impress at the box office. The Christopher Nolan directorial was one of the biggest releases of the year, and it has not only met the expectations set by the director's previous movies but surpassed them with flying colors. The biopic is now entering its fifth week in the cinemas, and it is all set to take over Nolan's Interstellar.

Oppenheimer crosses $700 million at the global box-office

Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer continues to make big strides, inching closer to yet another remarkable achievement by overtaking the $700 million mark in global earnings up to this point. As it completes its fifth week of release, the grand-scale epic is anticipated to reach a total of $718 million, including tomorrow's figures. This feat will propel it to become Nolan's fourth highest-grossing film globally, effectively surpassing Interstellar. Moreover, the biopic will rise to no. 4 on the global box office chart for this year. In short, Universal's film is on track to add another impressive milestone to its record. In 2023, Cillian Murphy starrer holds the position of the 3rd highest-grossing movie internationally, excluding China, where its release is scheduled for August 30.

Oppenheimer became highest grossing WWII movie

Oppenheimer is still very much popular among people going to the cinema, and it should be noted that it's nowhere near the end of its box-office run. The Cillian Murphy starrer overtook another title, the highest-grossing WWII movie of all time. It overtook Dunkirk, a 2017 film that recounted the events of the Dunkirk Evacuation during the Battle of France, amassing a global sum of $527 million. Interestingly enough that movie was also directed by Nolan and included Cillian Murphy. This also means the classic 1998 Steven Spielberg-directed masterpiece, Saving Private Ryan, which features Oppenheimer actor, Matt Damon, now assumes the 3rd position with $482 million. However, this particular figure remains unadjusted for inflation. Intriguingly, if inflation were taken into account, Saving Private Ryan would actually secure the top spot in this category.

Meanwhile, since the release of the film Murphy has revealed many small tidbits of what it was like getting cast for the movie, where he admitted that the Inception director called him out of the blue and gave him the role.