What’s Next for Kit Harington’s Black Knight in the MCU? Learn as GOT Star Gives Stark Update

Marvel has seen a downfall recently. Especially when it comes to movies and their theatrical releases. Kit Harington starring MCU film Eternals was one of those first movies that experienced the worst outcome.

However, the GOT star has opened up a bit about his role in a future Marvel movie. Read on to know what he has to say.

Kit Harington in MCU

With the introduction of new superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we also saw Kit Harington portraying the character of Dane Whitman, in the 2021 movie Eternals.

Dane Whitman is also the person who eventually becomes the Black Knight, which we see towards the end of the above-stated movie.

However, the Pompeii actor recently shed light on his character and his future role, which seems a little bit impossible.

Talking to Screen Rant about the plot that would involve Black Knight, Harington stated, “Nothing's in the works at the moment.”

With a hope that the superhero franchise would “do something with that character,” he called Dane Whitman a “fascinating and brilliant” character.

Further talking about Dane and his alter ego Black Knight, the Game of Thrones star said, “I love his trajectory in the comics. I love the idea of a good guy being turned bad by his superpower. I think that's brilliant. I'm not sure whether we've had a protagonist that's like that, so I think it's a really strong idea. I'd love them to (revisit him).”

Fans are sitting tight with the hope that they will see Harington return, and be one of the other characters in the dark phase of the MCU, which was first introduced by Moon Knight, and Werewolf by the Night.

A similar gesture was portrayed by Harrington through his words, "I don't know, though. The honest answer is nothing's in the works at the moment. If they decide to use the character in something, or as a solo thing, I'd be very excited by it. But I don't think it's planned at the moment."

Black Knight in the MCU

In the post-credit scene of Eternals, the audience was amazed to see Kit Harington getting introduced to the Ebony Blade. The scene that saw Dane having his first look at the powerful weapon also had the voice of Mahershala Ali.

Talking more about the dark side of the MCU, we might soon see the great and two-time Academy Award winner in the most anticipated movie Blade.

Although Eternals didn't impress the superhero fanatics as such, it's good to have hopes to watch Kit Harington as Black Knight on the big screen.

