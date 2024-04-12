What’s Next for Kit Harington’s Black Knight in the MCU? Learn as GOT Star Gives Stark Update

Kit Harington who was last seen in the superhero movie Eternals speaks of his character and next appearance in a Marvel Studio movie.

By Tejas Mundhada
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  05:40 PM IST |  492
Kit Harington about his future with MCU
Kit Harington (IMDb)

Marvel has seen a downfall recently. Especially when it comes to movies and their theatrical releases. Kit Harington starring MCU film Eternals was one of those first movies that experienced the worst outcome. 

However, the GOT star has opened up a bit about his role in a future Marvel movie. Read on to know what he has to say.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Kit Harington in MCU

With the introduction of new superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we also saw Kit Harington portraying the character of Dane Whitman, in the 2021 movie Eternals

Related Stories

Tish Cyrus Claims Smoking Weed Would've Helped Her Be Better Mom; Says THIS On Podcast
entertainment
Tish Cyrus Claims Smoking Weed Would've Helped Her Be Better Mom; Says THIS On Podcast
From Rap Devil to Bad Things: Machine Gun Kelly's Ultimate Hits
entertainment
From Rap Devil to Bad Things: Machine Gun Kelly's Ultimate Hits

Dane Whitman is also the person who eventually becomes the Black Knight, which we see towards the end of the above-stated movie. 

However, the Pompeii actor recently shed light on his character and his future role, which seems a little bit impossible. 

Talking to Screen Rant about the plot that would involve Black Knight, Harington stated, “Nothing's in the works at the moment.”

With a hope that the superhero franchise would “do something with that character,” he called Dane Whitman a “fascinating and brilliant” character. 

Further talking about Dane and his alter ego Black Knight, the Game of Thrones star said, “I love his trajectory in the comics. I love the idea of a good guy being turned bad by his superpower. I think that's brilliant. I'm not sure whether we've had a protagonist that's like that, so I think it's a really strong idea. I'd love them to (revisit him).” 

Fans are sitting tight with the hope that they will see Harington return, and be one of the other characters in the dark phase of the MCU, which was first introduced by Moon Knight, and Werewolf by the Night.

A similar gesture was portrayed by Harrington through his words, "I don't know, though. The honest answer is nothing's in the works at the moment. If they decide to use the character in something, or as a solo thing, I'd be very excited by it. But I don't think it's planned at the moment."

Black Knight in the MCU

In the post-credit scene of Eternals, the audience was amazed to see Kit Harington getting introduced to the Ebony Blade. The scene that saw Dane having his first look at the powerful weapon also had the voice of Mahershala Ali. 

Talking more about the dark side of the MCU, we might soon see the great and two-time Academy Award winner in the most anticipated movie Blade. 

Although Eternals didn't impress the superhero fanatics as such, it's good to have hopes to watch Kit Harington as Black Knight on the big screen.

ALSO READ: 'Couldn't Find The Right Story': Kit Harington Opens Up On Fate Of Game Of Thrones Spinoff Series About Jon Snow

FAQs

What's the latest project of Kit Harington?
Kit Harington's latest project is Blood for Dust.
How old is Kit Harington?
Born on December 26, 1986, Kit Harington is 37 years old.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tejas Mundhada

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles