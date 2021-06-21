EXCLUSIVE: Harish Patel reveals what Eternals director Chloe Zhao said when he congratulated her for Nomadland

Harish Patel also talks about his popular character from Gunda, Ibu Hatela.

Actor Harish Patel is excited to be a part of director Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, which features Hollywood biggies like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in pivotal roles. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Patel opened up about being a part of the film. When asked if he can share something about his role, Patel says, “No, but one thing I’ll like to tell you. When Chloe Zhao was awarded the Golden Globe Award for Best Director, and later received the Directors Guild of America Award for Nomadland, I emailed her to congratulate.”

He further adds, “So (in the response) she thanked me, and said ‘Karun, you are a fan favourite’. She wrote, ‘Karun is a fan favourite and I can’t wait for you to watch the film’. So all I can say is that this is my role, because this I have in writing, that she has written this to me.” Meanwhile, Patel has auditioned for three more international projects and is waiting for a response. “I have got references and inquiries. I have sent out three audition tapes as well. So I’m waiting for the reply,” he informs.

Meanwhile, his character Ibu Hatela from Gunda is extremely popular. “Ab Ibu Hatela jo hai hai, yeh bahut hi ghatiya hai, bahut ghatiya picture thi woh. We only did this film because Mithun Da (Mithun Chakraborty) was doing it. He’s been awarded the National Award three times. Dharmendra also used to work with Kanti Shah… Everyone used to work with him. He used to make cash payments on a per day basis. We used to get direct cash, which is why everyone also used to do it,” says Patel, adding that he didn’t know that his character would gain so much popularity.

