Box Office: Eternals records a solid response in advance booking; Set to release on 1300 screens in India

by Himesh Mankad   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 07:21 PM IST
   
The Marvels superhero film, Eternals is set for a strong start in India as the film has put up very good numbers in the advance booking sales. The multiplex chain, PVR alone has sold tickets worth Rs 1 crore in advance until Thursday noon and the film is expected to close its domestic pre-release sales around Rs 2.5 crore. The key advance for Eternals as expected is coming from the national chains, as the loyal fan base of Marvels has decided to come out for this superhero saga.

It’s expected to put up better opening day figures than the last Marvel Film, Shang Chi (Rs 3 crore), in India. While the biz will be boasted due to the Diwali Holiday, one can’t ignore the fact that the figures are coming despite a clash with the big elephant, Sooryavanshi. Eternals is set to release on nearly 1300 screens in India and this is a fairly wide release for it in the given circumstances, more so because it is premiering on merely screens that support 2K projection. Eternals is expected to collect better than Shang Chi on its opening day (Rs 3.00 crore) and predictions suggest a Rs 5 crore day one (All Languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam). The early trends of ticket sales give an encouraging sign for opening weekend biz.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR shares, “It feels great to be back in business. As expected, the advance booking has brought new life to the festive season. People have missed the larger-than-life cinematic experience and we have been adding more shows daily due to the huge demand for Eternals. It’s going to be a good Diwali for the entire fraternity.”

Rajender Singh Jyala, the Chief Programming Officer, Inox, too is ecstatic seeing the initial response to Eternals. “We have witnessed an unprecedented demand for tickets and our primary centers have seen brisk advances. Eternals is opening with a massive buzz. This Diwali is hugely important for all of us and the response to Eternals is a celebratory step towards normalcy,” he says.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for number crunching analysis of Sooryavanshi, Eternals and Annaatthe over the weekend. 

Thanks to the jimin park and kim taehyung and their song. And bts
