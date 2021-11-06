Fireworks at box office: Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe, Eternals and Enemy collect Rs 55 crore in a single day

This Diwali indeed resulted in fireworks at the box office as three films – Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe, Eternals – put up a power packed show. On Friday, the total collections of the aforementioned films were around Rs 55 crore net, with another Tamil Film, Enemy contributing approx. Rs 4 crore. Basically, on Friday alone, the exhibitors raked in Rs 55 crore, giving the film trade a reason to rejoice.

The best performing film was Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which raked in Rs 26.29 crore, followed by Rs 18 crore by Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and finally, Rs 7.35 crore collected by the Marvels film, Eternals. These are good signs as all strata of the audience, all across the country, are returning to the cinema halls in big numbers. In a non-covid world, these figures would have been higher by approximately 25%, in the range of Rs 80 crore.

And of all mentioned above, Sooryavanshi was the most impacted by the pandemic as the biggest market for this Rohit Shetty directorial is functional with a 50% occupancy cap. However, these are phenomenal figures in today’s time and if this is something to go by, the Hindi film industry should get back to normalcy by Christmas with the release of Kabir Khan’s much awaited sports drama, 83’ featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

A special mention needs to be given to Annaatthe, as the film has managed to hold well on it’s second day too, despite unanimous negative talk in the media. It’s faring the best in Tamil Nadu and the two-day net total in TN stands at Rs 40 crore. The four-day weekend of Annaatthe in Tamil Nadu is expected to be in the Rs 65 crore range. Sooryavanshi on the other hand has a positive talk in the media and audience alike, and is expected to put up a weekend in the range of Rs 75 crore. Eternals on the other hand will breeze past the Rs 20 crore mark over it’s three-day run-in India.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such number crunching analysis of the aforementioned films.

Also Read| Sooryavanshi Opening Day Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s film bring back the audience; Collects 26.29 crore