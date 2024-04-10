'Couldn't Find The Right Story': Kit Harington Opens Up On Fate Of Game Of Thrones Spinoff Series About Jon Snow

Hollywood actor Kit Harington has an update associated with his character Jon Snow's spinoff series of the Game Of Thrones series. Speaking to ScreenRant, he talked about the show's development, followed by his appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show. The new season of House of the Dragon will be released this year.

Kit Harington updates his fans on his beloved character’s spinoff series

Kit Harington provided devoted Game of Thrones fans with a disappointing update about a potential spinoff series centered around his beloved character, Jon Snow.

The Pompeii actor confirmed that the project on Jon Snow’s character was no longer in development and was shelved for the foreseeable future after writers and producers "couldn't find the right story to tell."

"I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development," Harington told Screen Rant. The actor added, "I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen."

Harington elucidated that the people involved "look at every angle" to "see whether it's worth it."

"Currently, it's not," he confessed, further adding, "Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being."

Though a spinoff may be revisited in the future, Harington shared that it was "firmly on the shelf."

When Kit Harington addressed rumors about the spinoff series

In February last year, Kit Harington talked about the rumors about an upcoming spinoff series centered around his character Jon Snow during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon but kept quiet about a potential role reprisal.

Although Kit told host Jimmy Fallon, "I can't say anything," Harrington joked that he could be swayed to star in another GOT-related series if it meant he would get more attention in public.

He teased, "I don't know, man ... I walk down the street and I get recognized a little less nowadays, and it kind of hurts my ego, you know?" The actor then continued, "I'm pretty close to like putting on some furs."

"I got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for in a day," Harington said, further adding, "And when it gets below a certain number, I think I'll do a spinoff."

Meanwhile, Kit Harington is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Blood For Dust. It will be released in cinemas on April 19 this year.

About GOT’s prequel series, House of the Dragon’s new season

Since Game of Thrones aired its series finale in May 2019, multiple spinoff series went into development, and are still going into development, at HBO, as reported by People.

Initially, the very first season of House of the Dragon premiered in August 2022 followed by additional projects. Apart from that, a show based on another popular book series by author George R. R. Martin, is also apparently underway.

Currently, House of the Dragon season 2 is set to premiere on June 16 this summer with eight episodes long, per CBR.

Meanwhile, fans of Game of Thrones can’t wait to watch the much-awaited spinoff House of the Dragon’s new season this year.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Set To Premiere In June 2024: All We Know So Far

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2: Find Out Who All Dragons Expected To Appear in the Sequel