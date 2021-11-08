Sooryavanshi and Eternals opening weekend collection: The cop universe scores over marvel universe in India

The Rohit Shetty cop universe, Sooryavanshi has recorded an excellent opening weekend as the film raked in approx. Rs 77.50 crore over its three days run at the domestic box office. The Akshay Kumar starrer recorded a Sunday figure on Rs 27.50 crore as per estimates, which is approximately 5 percent higher than the first day. The solid box office figures over the weekend suggests that this cop thriller will record a healthy trend at the ticket window over the next 10 days to put up a solid total.

Sooryavanshi has put up the biggest three-day weekend total for an Akshay Kumar film till date, though the biz was aided a bit due to the franchise value and presence of Ajay Devgn as Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. The numbers have come in the middle of a pandemic and in a pre-covid world, the three-day biz in the same weekend would have easily clocked the coveted three-digit number of Rs 100 crore. Gujarat and Saurashtra continued to remain the best faring circuits for Sooryavanshi followed by Delhi/UP and Maharashtra.

It has got the audience on board all across the country, and proved to be a film that has revived the exhibition sector in true sense. Full credit to the film’s team for holding back on it’s release for over 18 months and supporting the exhibition sector. All eyes are now on the crucial Monday figures, as that would give us an idea about the lifetime collections of Sooryavanshi. Anything upside of Rs 13 crore on day four would be considered a good result.

The marvels superhero film, Eternals, too has recorded decent figures over its opening weekend in India, however it was hit hard by the Sooryavanshi wave across the nation. The film raked in an impressive Rs 7.35 crore on its opening day, followed by 5.70 crore on Saturday and 6.00 crore on Sunday. Eternals has closed its weekend run in the range of Rs 19.00 crore. Standalone, the figures are good for a Hollywood film, but they would have been better if not for a clash with Sooryavanshi. Likewise the cop saga too would have done 5 to 10% better at the BO without opposition from Eternals.

Like the Rohit Shetty film, it all boils down to the crucial Monday test for Eternals too as that would clear the path for predicting the lifetime biz of the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such articles.

Also Read| Kollywood Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe records the second biggest weekend after Master with 120 crore