When Did Brendan Hunt And Shannon Nelson Get Engaged? Find Out As Ted Lasso Star Welcomes Second Child With Partner

Brendan Hunt, the co-creator of the critically acclaimed show Ted Lasso, and his fiance, Shannon Nelson, welcomed their second child together. On Monday, the couple used social media to confirm the news. Both parents shared many of the same adorable photos on Instagram, along with their respective personal messages.

The couple got engaged Last year

Shannon and Brendan have been together for years, and got engaged only a few days after Ted Lasso's season three premiere. The 51-year-old actor, who co-created, writes, and acts as executive producer of the famous Apple TV+ series Willis Beard, announced on Instagram on June 29th,2023, that he had proposed to his girlfriend, Shannon Nelson.

He captioned a shot of Nelson grinning broadly while flashing a brilliant emerald cut ring, writing, "The majestic Shannon, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes.'" Anika Noni Rose, Amanda Kloots, and Kay Cannon were the couple's admirers and friends who came to the comment area to express their best wishes.

Nelson posted a selfie with Hunt and the identical image to her Instagram page, gushing over the engagement as well. "Our family is one," she wrote. "A lovely, great family that has been and always will be. Some people thought we had already completed this, but in all honesty, starting a family took precedence over other things. It feels right now. I get to wed this gorgeous man. I am the luckiest person alive because I get to name him my husband and be his wife." Despite keeping their relationship quiet, Nelson and Hunt frequently post adorable pictures of themselves on Instagram with their two-year-old son, Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt.

The couple welcomed their second child

Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt, Brendan's youngest child, was born on Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, before his scheduled delivery date, according to Hunt, who stated that he "felt like rolling up three days early."

According to his father, the child is in perfect health and has already been dubbed Archie. According to Brendan, the newborn has already had a couple of busy days. The actor said in his post, "He's met his bro and his grandmother, and he's even watched his first Arsenal game. He's beautiful and perfect, and we are in love. I don't know if he's our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join), but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever." He concluded: "And as you can see in the last pic, he also looks a little like his dad," referring to a photo of Archie with a beard photoshopped onto his face.

Introducing Archie Felix Nelson Hunt on Instagram, Shannon wrote, "Born at 11:06 p.m. on Friday, 3/1/24. 21 inches long, 9 pounds, 3.4 ounces. Your parents, big brother Seanie and Lucy, and I are so happy that you could come visit us; our family hugs will only get bigger." "My sweet baby, I love you," she continued.

Despite being busy, the couple doesn't shy away from posting proud moments with each other. "It thrills me to watch Sean realize every day how lucky he is to have you as his father. I hope you have a lifetime of Father's Days, some of which could even let you sleep in.” Nelson sent Hunt a heartfelt note on his first Father's Day in 2021 that read, "We love you so much!" She expressed similar feelings on social media when sharing Instagram pictures at Ted Lasso's season 3 finale. "Special love to our Beard, who creates magic everywhere he goes," she said.

