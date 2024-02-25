Why Did Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Carry Cardboard Purse To SAG Awards? See Here

The Ted Lasso star, Hannah Waddingham, turned up looking glamorous at the SAG Awards 2024. However, what caught the eyes of the audience was the cardboard purse that she carried. The actress shared that the cardboard clutch was designed by her 9-year-old daughter, who wished to contribute to Waddingham’s look for the night. The purse involved a lot of rainbow drawings and had the word “Epic” written on it.



During Netflix’s pre-show, Waddingham confessed, "My daughter wanted to contribute, so she made me a bag.” She further added, “This is all great, but this [being a mom] is the most important."

Hannah Waddingham Shares A Loving Bond With Her Daughter

The 49-year-old actress is a single mother to her daughter. Waddingham spoke about the struggles of raising a child single-handedly. She said, "My primary function is being a single mama. Mommy guilt is real, but I keep saying to her that we are a team and that I have to do this. I have to strike while the iron is hot. I'm not so conceited that I would think that I would always have this kind of focus. I've always said to her, 'Mommy must take this time while the light shines on me, because the light shines on you.'"

The Ted Lasso actress, while keeping her daughter and her father’s identity a secret, shared that she had to focus only on motherhood for the first five years after childbirth, as her daughter used to fall ill quite often. Waddingham disclosed the difficult times to People Magazine. She said, “My daughter suffered from Henoch-Schönlein purpura, or HSP, a painful auto-immune disorder that causes inflammation and bleeding in the small blood vessels, resulting in rashes and sore joints.” She further added, "I can talk about it now, but I couldn't for a very long time. She was in the hospital for a while with them, not knowing what it was."

Hannah Waddigham’s Nominations At SAG Awards

Hannah Waddingham was nominated for the category of Best Female Actor in the Comedy Series for her titular character in the show Ted Lasso. The actress, however, lost it to Ayo Edibiri, who led the list by winning the trophy for the series Bear. As the comedy series came to an end last year, the actress reminisced about her journey. The British actress shared that it was difficult to say goodbye to the show. She said, "As we wrapped up, Jason turned up and gave me a squeeze. I was like, 'Don't. Don't! Because I will literally start crying. Go away. Give me a squeeze and then I'll say, "See you later," and we'll go for dinner somewhere.'"

The show has received multiple awards over the past 4 years, including the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Writers Guild of America Award.

