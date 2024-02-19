This year's award season is in full swing, as BAFTAs became the latest event in a long string of ceremonies honoring musical and acting talents from 2023. And while it was surprisingly as non-controversial as an award show can be in 2024, barring one Donald Trump joke, it managed to impress its viewers with some stand-out moments. From Cillian Murphy dropping an unexpected Oppenheimer pun to Nick Mohammed in roller stakes.

David Tennant tries to recruit Tom Hiddleston and more to get out of dog sitting Michael Sheen's pet

Everyone say "Thank you, Niel Gaiman" because if it wasn't for him and his series Good Omens, we wouldn't have the absolute gold comedy duo that is David Tennant and Michael Sheen. This year's BAFTAs started with a hilarious skit about David trying to get out of dog-sitting Michael's dog. Did it work? Well, see for yourself.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph's emotional speech

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has been nothing short of a revelation this awards season, from her first Golden Globes to BAFTA Awards. She earned another accolade to add to her trophy case with a supporting actress win last night, and her speech was nothing short of inspirational and a warm shoutout to all the big girls!

Sophie Ellis-Bextor sets the stage on fire with Saltburn's Murder On The Dance Floor

Perhaps this year's most surprising hit was Saltburn, but a particular scene from the film has been ached into viewers' minds. A butt-naked Barry Keoghan prowling about in the mansion to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dance Floor has become an iconic moment in cinema history. Well recreating the magic Sophie performed the catchy tune on stage.

Cillian Murphy's Oppen-Homies

Cillian Murphy had always been a man of few words. In fact, he famously became a meme when he asked an interviewer "What's a meme?" with a deadpan expression. From the looks of it, the Oppenheimer actor is trying to catch up with the cool kids. During his speech for Best Leading Actor, he called his cast members 'Oppen-homies' to everyone's surprise and delight.

Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed rolls in onstage as Mr. Swallow

Most of our generation knows him as the bumbling, later villainous, Nathan Shelley from Ted Lasso, but for the longest time the UK knew Nick Mohammed as Mr. Swallow from England’s Leeds. And this time around he trolled his other show, calling Ted Lasso a "TV horror about biscuits and the effects of having a mustache on your mental health."

June Givanni gives emotional speech after she's honored with Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema

June Givanni might not be a very familiar name to most of the audience of the show, but it's time we get to know her. She is a film curator and the founder of the June Givanni Pan African Cinema Archive in London. She has helped preserve "Pan-African and Black British cinema and culture." With her heartfelt speech at the BAFTAs, she brought many to tears.

Hannah Waddingham's In Memoriam

Hannah Waddingham's In Memoriam segment honored many late alumni of British cinema that the industry lost in 2023. Ted Lasso star's rendition of Time After Time truly had people reaching for the tissues as her voice remembered all the great talents that once adorned us with their talents.

Samantha Morton honored with BAFTAs fellowship

Samantha Morton compared getting a BAFTA fellowship to a miracle. The said, "Film changed my life, it transformed me." The Whale actress recalled her days of hardship as a child living in poverty, declaring, "Representation matters." She dedicated her fellowship to "every child in care today."

