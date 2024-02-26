Why Did Ted Lasso Cast Celebrate In Matching Blue Tracksuits At SAG Awards 2024 Afterparty? Find Out

The members of the show, Ted Lasso, arrived in matching outfits at the afterparty of the SAG Awards 2024. The team celebrated their last appearance together at the awards night, as the last episode of the show premiered the previous year. The star cast changed their awards night outfit and wore the same blue tracksuit, which was the trademark of the fictional team in the series. The show’s cast also got a picture clicked, which included Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, James Lance and Billy Harris. They also revealed that they were rather more comfortable than their previous dresses.

Ted Lasso at the SAG Awards 2024

Ted Lasso was heavily nominated in the category of TV comedies. However, the team could not win any and lost most of it to the show Bear. The series ran for three years and won awards in 2022 and 2023 for some great performances over two years. The final season was nominated in four categories. Several show members got to meet their co-stars during the 30th SAG Awards, making for a reunion-filled event. Ted Lasso's reunion was also highly anticipated by fans. The team ate and danced all night before saying their goodbyes to their co-stars.

What Did The Cast Members Of Ted Lasso Take With Them?

In an earlier interview with People Magazine, the cast members revealed what all they took from the sets of Ted Lasso. Hannah Waddingham revealed that she also had her eyes on her character’s clothes. She said, “I was constantly asking—first of all, I don’t think of it as stealing. I think it's lovingly rehoming. Actually, my things were not material things. I can't tell you how many times I asked about clothes and shoes and hats and coats, seeing as I chose them anyway.” Furthermore, Jason Sudeikis shared that he also took something precious off the sets. He confessed, “I have a snow globe that Keeley gives [to Austere CFO Barbara]. I have Roy Kent’s Chelsea jersey. I have Henry Lasso’s soccer jersey that I gave to [my son] Otis. I have the original ‘Believe’ sign, and I just [have] a buttload of memories.”

The show is available to stream on Apple TV.

