Why did Joy Behar turn down a key role in Ted Lasso? The View anchor gives an unexpected answer

Joy Behar joined executive producer Brian Teta on Wednesday 10 January on the talk show’s Behind the Table podcast to share her highlights from the interview with former congresswoman Liz Cheney, reacted to her conversation with Gypsy Rose Blanchard that went viral and she also revealed a role she passed up on the hit series, Ted Lasso.

Joy Behar turned down a key role in Ted Lasso

Joy Behar said Wednesday on the Behind the Table podcast that she rejected the opportunity to play Ted Lasso‘s mom in season 3. She gave up the role that scored actress Becky Ann Baker an Emmy nomination.

“You were contacted about the possibility to be on my favorite show of all time,” View producer Brian Teta said on the podcast. “You were dismissive of it because it would require you to spend your hiatus in London,” Teta added.

Behar blamed the unseasonable weather in the UK and said, “It was too hot, you remember? There was a heat wave going on at that time, like, 100-degree weather, and I’d have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat? No." She continued, “Listen, I’m a writer, I write my own stuff, I don’t care about other people’s stuff. I don’t need to be in everything.”

Teta then said that Ted Lasso was “the hottest show on TV.” To which Behar quickly countered. “It was not the hottest show on TV,” she said. “If they were doing it in the spring, I would’ve done it maybe, or in the fall, but not in the middle of the heat wave.”

Joy Behar reflected on Jo Koy's Golden Globes jokes

Joy Bhar issued a royal decree for Taylor Swift following her sour reaction to a joke made by host Jo Koy during the Golden Globes ceremony. "When Jo Koy made a joke about Taylor Swift, that was a mistake, because no one laughed, and Taylor took a sip, I noticed, in the moment, which indicated she was not happy with that," Behar told View producer Brian Teta. "Meanwhile, she needs to get over it, also. It's like, come on, it's just a joke about how many times we see you on awards shows. It wasn't that funny, but you need to play along with the comedian."

Behar also criticized the industry's culture of comedians hosting major awards shows, stating it is a challenging task that only a select few are capable of handling in 2024. "Ricky Gervais is the only one — maybe Steve Martin could do it, because he's part of the community — but, I believe that if you're going to have a stand-up comedian, they have to be outside the big people, the adults. We have to be the ones who will take no prisoners and say what everyone else is thinking, and they don't care if you don't laugh," Behar said of Ricky Gervais. "Ricky Gervais does not give a flying you-know-what if they don't laugh and they don't approve."

