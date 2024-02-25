SAG Awards 2024: The Biggest Snubs Featuring Barbie, Poor Things And More

SAG Awards 2024, which took place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Saturday, saw some great movies and shows take home the honors. With Oppenheimer leading in four categories out of five, just like the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, Barbie could not bag a single trophy. There were also surprises awaiting the fans, as Poor Things lost in all of the categories as well. Here’s a list of movies that could not get close to the SAG Awards.

1. Barbie

The Barbie movie was nominated in four categories at SAG 2024; however, just like BAFTAs and Golden Globes, Greta Gerwig’s movie failed to pick up any trophy at the event on Saturday. Margot Robbie lost to Lily Gladstone, who won for Killers of the Flower Moon. Ryan Gosling, too, was named on the nomination list.

2. Poor Things

The Emma Stone-Mark Ruffalo starrer missed their mark at the SAGs 2024. The movie had 2 nominations at the ceremony, but unlike the other awards that were grabbed by the team, neither Stone nor Ruffalo could bring the prize home. The movie might now expect an Oscar, as it is heavily nominated in multiple categories.

3. Maestro

Bradley Cooper’s Maestro was yet again snubbed at an award ceremony. With some major misses earlier at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, this time too, the film lost to Cilian Murphy and Lily Gladstone. The team, however, could still hold on to the hope that they might take an Oscar home. The movie was nominated in two categories at the SAGs 2024.

4. Nyad

Nyad too was snubbed at the SAG 2024. The movie managed to get two nominations at the ceremony, which were both lost to Killers of the Flower Moon and The Holdovers, respectively. Annette Bening was honored with the Santa Barbara Film Festival‘s Arlington Award earlier this year, and now she will be looking at the Oscars that will happen soon.

5. Abbott Elementary

In the TV category, Abbott Elementary could not continue its winning streak this year. The show failed to win a single award, despite being nominated in two categories. The sitcom had managed to bring the prize home last year, but this time they lost both their awards to Bear.

6. Ted Lasso

The legendary TV show could not pick up any awards at SAG this year. The show had won three awards at the ceremony for its first two seasons, but the jury found a rather worthy opponent this year as it lost its prize to the team of Bear.

