When Will Joker 2: Folie a Deux's Trailer Release? Find Out As Joaquin Phoenix Returns In Intriguing Official Teaser

A brand new Joker teaser has dropped, and it’s chilling, to say the least!

The clip shows Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, harnessed to a pole in the rain as he hysterically laughs outside a psych ward. It is safe to say that Joaquin Phoenix has killed it yet again! If these twenty-seven seconds of masterful acting are just the tip of the iceberg, we can’t imagine what the film would be like!

When will the Joker 2: Folie a Deux's Trailer come out?

Warner Bros. has been teasing fans for a while now, and with the recent poster and teaser release, the hype for the film is building up. Fans don’t have to wait much longer as the trailer will drop on 9th April at 9:30 pm ET. The trailer will debut at the CinemaCon before it is made public online.

What to expect from the Joker sequel?

The clown prince of crime is back in the sequel with a brand new storyline and star-studded cast. The director, Todd Philips, has confirmed the sequel to be a “musical jukebox” with around 15 covers of songs across musical genres. Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir will give her “distinctive, haunting [music] cues” to each song.

The premise of the film is not revealed, except that it takes place in and around Arkham Asylum. It will be a continuation of the last film, where Arthur finally finds his identity at the end. Therefore, the sequel will be inclined towards the making of Joker, establishing him as the iconic villain.

Moreover, Joaquin Phoenix’s big-screen singing debut and Lady Gaga's reprisal of the role of the titular Harley Quinn are something to look forward to!

The cast of Joker 2: Folie a Deux

Given that the sequel is a musical, Lady Gaga is rightfully cast to play the psychotic girlfriend of Joker, Harley Quinn. The cast also includes Oscar nominees Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, among others.

The movie will be released on October 4, 2024.