When will Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir be released? Everything we know so far

The news of a posthumous memoir from Lisa Marie Presley has stirred anticipation among fans and literary enthusiasts alike. The only child of the legendary Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie's life is set to be unveiled in a raw and riveting account, with Random House announcing its publication in collaboration with Lisa's daughter, actress Riley Keough.

Random House, an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, revealed that Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir, slated for release on October 15, 2024, will delve into the intricate details of Lisa Marie Presley's extraordinary yet tumultuous life. The memoir is expected to provide an intimate look at one of America's most iconic families, lifting the veil on the legendary Presleys. Random House acknowledged the uniqueness of Lisa Marie's narrative, describing it as a "one-of-a-kind memoir".

Random House, as retrieved via The Hollywood Reporter , stated, “This raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir will lift the veil on one of America’s most storied families, sharing intimate memories of Lisa Marie’s remarkable, tumultuous life while offering a poignant exploration of the bonds between a mother and daughter.”

Riley Keough on her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir

The publishing house further claimed that Lisa Marie, before her death due to cardiac arrest on 12 January 2023, asked for the assistance of her eldest daughter, Riley Keough to help her finish her memoir. Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, played a pivotal role in bringing her mother's memoir to fruition. Keough, burdened by the guilt of an unfinished memoir, utilized the recorded tapes of her late mother, covering multiple aspects of Lisa’s life including her relationship with her mother, Priscilla Presley, her past failed marriages with Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage and the death of her son, Benjamin Keough.

According to Random House, the memoir will primarily consist of Lisa Marie's words, with Keough contributing to fill in the gaps from her own memory and insights from those closest to her. Keough expressed the bittersweet privilege of working on her mother's autobiography, stating, "I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

Sanyu Dillon, president of the Random House Group, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Lisa Marie's singular life and expressing honor in publishing her memoir with Riley's thoughtful collaboration. “We are so honored to publish Lisa Marie’s memoir with Riley’s thoughtful collaboration. Lisa Marie led a truly singular life, and we know this book, brought to publication with the guidance of her daughter, will be a beautiful legacy not only for her children but for the generations of people who have loved her,” the president shared.

As fans eagerly await the release of Lisa Marie Presley's untitled posthumous memoir scheduled to be released on October 15, 2024, the collaboration between Random House and Riley Keough promises an intimate and poignant exploration of the Presley family's legacy.

