Why did Elvis Presley and Priscilla divorce? Exploring their topsy-turvy relationship and what ended it

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were among the most iconic couples of all time. Their coupling and subsequent relationship became the fodder for a lot of gossip and chatter at that time and still continues to enthrall the audience.

That is one of the reasons why there has been so much media that has been dedicated to their life together and has led to such interest in them even today. Let’s explore the relationship of this iconic couple and look at the reasons for their eventual divorce.

Why did Elvis and Priscilla Presley divorce?

Elvis Presley first met Priscilla in 1959 when she was just 14 years old. At that time Elvis was serving in the army and was stationed in Germany, which was the place where Priscilla’s family also lived as her father was in the Air Force.

When they first met, Elvis was immediately taken by the charms of Priscilla, whose appearance also reminded him somewhat of his own mother. The two started talking soon and Elvis even shared some of his thoughts and worries with her.

"Each night that I was with him he entrusted a little more of himself - his doubts, his secrets, and his frustrations," Priscilla had told People magazine in 1985. "It was a lot to expect from someone of my age to understand, but I tried."

The two fell out of touch for a few years when Elvis moved back to America but in 1963 he invited her to be with him in America. The couple dated for a few years before eventually getting married in 1967 in a private ceremony, the photos from which have become quite iconic.

The couple had a daughter just a year later named Lisa Marie Presley. The troubles in their marriage began to show after Priscilla had gotten pregnant. Just seven months into their marriage, Elvis had asked Priscilla for a trial separation. They started drifting apart, with Elvis having various affairs behind her back. Even Priscilla had her own affair with her karate instructor Mike Stone. Eventually, the couple finalized their divorce in 1972.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s mutual love even after the divorce

Unlike most couples who have a bitter relationship after their divorce, Elvis and Priscilla had a relatively cordial relationship even after ending things. They continued to raise their daughter together and still had mutual love and respect for each other.

Reportedly, even after their divorce was finalized, Elvis sang Dolly Parton's romantic ballad, I Will Always Love You on the steps of the court. The King of Rock eventually died in 1973. His health had steadily declined since his separation from Priscilla as he had started taking excessive drugs.

The couple’s life and relationship still continue to fascinate the audience as is evident by films made in recent years, like 2022’s Oscar-nominated Elvis starring Austin Butler and this year’s Priscilla by Sofia Coppola.

