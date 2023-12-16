Did Lisa Marie Presley and Navarone Garibaldi have a feud? His recent comments spark speculations
Navarone said Lisa Marie Presley got really confrontational and said awful things when she got drunk. This contributed as a factor that strained their relationship.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction alongside Death
Navarone Garibaldi, Pricilla Presley’s son and Lisa Marie Presley’s half brother, recently went on to rant about his relationship with his late half-sister and Elvis and Pricilla Presley’s late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley during an Instagram live.
Navarone Garibaldi, the lead singer of the Them Guns band, said in a recent Instagram live session, “I am not gonna lie and say I miss her.” The singer was then thrashed by the viewers for speaking ill of his late sister, on which he defended himself by saying, “I didn’t talk trash, all I did was speak truth.”
All that Navarone Garibaldi said about the late Lisa Marie Presley in his Instagram Live
Navarone Garibaldi, 36, is the son of Priscilla Presley and her ex-husband Marco Garibaldi, while the Late Lisa Marie Presley was the legendary singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley’s daughter, making the two half-siblings.
Sources suggest that the two half-siblings always had a strained relationship, as Lisa Marie Presley was always the important one and the only Presley heir.
In the aforementioned Instagram live, Navarone Garibaldi did not hold back from slamming her slain half-sister. “I am sure she was good to some. I have made peace. I am not gonna lie and say I miss her, but I’ll say it’s strange.”
Throwing more light on their relationship as half-siblings and their supposed feud, he said she got really confrontational and said awful things when she got drunk. This was a factor that strained their relationship. “She’d decide to go on and off and tell you everything that’s wrong with you and your life. It was pretty distructful. I never got angry like that. I never said anything I didn’t mean when I smoked pot, but she would say really awful things to me that kind of kept us from being close when she would drink,” he said in his Instagram Live.
The singer had earlier shared an emotional post on his Instagram to pay tribute to his late half-sister after her demise. Posting a sweet throwback photo of himself as a child and a young Lisa Marie, he wrote, “Big sister…i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and son by your side. I know the past couple of years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this. I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos.”
Nevertheless, per several reports, Navarone’s mother, Priscilla Presley is not taking the comments made by him about his late sister in good stride.
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of legendary Elvis Presley, passed away on January 12, 2023, from prior surgery complications.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.
