'I Waited 60 Years': Whoopi Goldberg Fangirls Over Russ Tamblyn During The View

Whoopi Goldberg expresses her excitement over meeting Russ Tamblyn stating, I waited 60 years for this moment, and even jokingly asks if she can be named Whoopi Tamblyn-Goldberg

By Surabhi Gupta
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  03:53 PM IST |  574
Whoopi Goldberg Fangirls Over Russ Tamblyn on The View
Whoopi Goldberg (PC: X)

Whoopi Goldberg was super excited on Tuesday's episode of The View when she got to chat with Russ Tamblyn, the legendary star from West Side Story. She couldn't contain her joy, saying, "I waited 60 years for this!"

Tamblyn, known for his role as Riff in the original 1961 film, has been a favorite in classics like Peyton Place, Tom Thumb, and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Now, with his new memoir Dancing on the Edge out, he joined The View alongside his daughter Amber Tamblyn to share some tales from his life.

ALSO READ: The View Co-Hosts Regret Discussing Kate Middleton Conspiracies After Cancer Diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg Gives Russ Tamblyn His Props as He Wraps Up Iconic Stories

They even revealed how he gave Elvis Presley his iconic dance move! The hosts were totally hooked on their stories, so when it was time to wrap things up, Whoopi was sad to see them go but made sure to give Russ Tamblyn his well-deserved props before they signed off.

Whoopi Goldberg (PC: IMDb)

ALSO READ: Whoopi Goldberg Used THIS Medication To Lose Weight; Says It Was The ONLY WAY To Make Her 'Metabolism Move'

Whoopi couldn't help but jest, “Well, you know what? This was way too short. I waited 60 years for this. I waited 60 years to meet you. I mean, I blame Russ Tamblyn for Whoopi Goldberg."

Her playful reaction added a light-hearted touch to the moment, highlighting the fun dynamic between the Tamblyn family and herself.

The view (PC: IMDB)

Whoopi Hilariously Invited to Join Tamblyn Family After Playful Banter on The View

Tamblyn's daughter, known for her portrayal of Tibby in the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" series, humorously remarked that she also credits her dad for shaping who she is. This playful exchange sparked Whoopi's interest in joining their family.

"Can I be Whoopi Tamblyn-Goldberg?" she jokingly suggested.

Amber Tamblyn wasted no time in embracing her, declaring that Whoopi is now a bona fide member of the family, much to Whoopi's delight.

Tune in to The View weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

ALSO READ: Elvis Evolution: King of rock ‘n’ roll Presley to be brought to life via AI Hologram for worldwide show

Latest Articles