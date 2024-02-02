Why Riley Keough Thinks She Shouldn't Be Held Responsible For Late Mom's UK Estate? Find Out As She Files New Case

The granddaughter of Elvis Presley , Riley Keough, is trying hard to fight off a debt. She is currently involved in a legal dispute with a debt collector from the UK.

The debt collector is looking for a significant amount of money related to a property that belonged to Riley's late mother, Lisa Marie Presley . However, Riley is not ready to give in; she is contesting this demand and has filed legal documents to declare that she should not be held responsible for her mother's debt.

Lisa Marie Presley's eldest child , now in charge of the trust left behind after her mother's passing, has filed legal documents seeking a judge's declaration that she is not responsible for a significant debt a bank is trying to collect from the trust.

Is Riley Keough chargeable for her mother's debt related to the estate's whopping $1.6 million?

Riley Keough is currently contesting a legal matter involving an estate in Rotherfield called Coes Hall. This property, consisting of an 11-bedroom estate, was acquired by Lisa Marie Presley back in 2010. However, she was able to secure the property I'm with a loan from Barclays Bank. Now, the bank is seeking to collect an outstanding balance of approximately $1.6 million related to Coes Hall, claiming that Lisa personally committed to repaying the remaining amount when she obtained the loan.

After Lisa Marie Presley's death, Barclays attempted to have the trust cover the cost of a personal guarantee.

However, Riley Keough is not easy to give in yet. She is disputing this claim. In her legal documents, she argues that there are at least two reasons she should not be claimed to pay the debt. First, she states that a crucial statute of limitations has expired

What is Riley's claim in this legal dispute?

As per the reports, Riley claims Barclays had a deadline to file any claim on this until Jan 12, 2024, which marks the 1st anniversary of Lisa's passing, to make any claim. She also argues that Lisa only guaranteed interest payments on the loan from 2010 to 2015, indicating that the trust shouldn't be responsible for paying off the outstanding principal.

It's a bit complicated to rule out who is right or wrong, but Riley's standing and telling the judge why she doesn't think the trust should be on the hook for this dough is not enough. A ruling from the judge is still pending.

