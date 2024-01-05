Elvis Evolution: King of rock ‘n’ roll Presley to be brought to life via AI Hologram for worldwide show

The excitement around Elvis Presley is making a big comeback! After Austin Butler's amazing portrayal in the movie Elvis, and Jacob Elordi's performance in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla drama, the buzz continues with a new show called Elvis Evolution. This show, set to open in London in November 2024, promises to bring Elvis back to life using AI hologram technology.

Elvis Presley is coming back as an AI Hologram

Forty-seven years after Elvis passed away in 1977, Elvis Evolution is expected to be a mind-blowing experience, produced by Layered Reality, a UK company. The show will feature a concert that aims to recreate the thrill of seeing Elvis perform live. Using advanced technology, a life-sized digital Elvis will sing his most iconic songs and showcase his signature moves on a UK stage for the first time.

The UK company producing the even said, “The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy,” they explained in the announcement, “A life-sized digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a UK stage.”

Following Elvis recently hitting the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Blue Christmas, Elvis Evolution plans to take fans on a memory-making journey. Through the use of AI and groundbreaking technology, the audience will witness iconic Elvis performances as if they were actually there, celebrating key moments in his extraordinary life and career.

The show will go on a global tour

The excitement doesn't stop in London; the show will go on a global tour after its debut. Stops are planned in Las Vegas, Berlin, and Tokyo, offering fans around the world the chance to experience the magic. Andrew McGuinness, the founder and CEO of Layered Reality, promises that the show will provide a deep understanding of Elvis's life, featuring thousands of personal photos and home videos. The experience will culminate with a life-sized AI Elvis performing some of his biggest hits.

This announcement coincides with the release of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis on Netflix. The show also comes at a time when Cailee Spaeny, who played Priscilla Presley in Priscilla, is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globe Awards. It's worth noting that last year's Golden Globes marked the final public appearance of Elvis's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who sadly passed away at 54 just two days after the awards ceremony.

