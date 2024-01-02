How did Taylor Swift break Elvis Presley's record, creating history in 2023?

As a solo artist, Taylor Swift, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, has made history by surpassing Elvis Presley's long-standing record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart. Swift's album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) marked her fifth time atop the US album chart, securing a new milestone of 68 weeks.

Swift's achievement solidifies her position as the solo artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart. However, while she now holds this solo record, she is second overall, trailing behind the legendary Beatles, who have spent a whopping 132 weeks at the top of the Billboard album chart.

With 67 weeks at No. 1 for albums released between 1956 and 2002, Elvis Presley stands as second among solo artists and third among all acts. Notably, his soundtrack album Blue Hawaii holds the record for his longest-running No. 1, spending 20 weeks at the top from 1961 to 1962.

Swift's record-breaking feats

Swift's incredible journey to the top spot has been marked by numerous accomplishments. She holds the record for the most albums to consecutively debut at No. 1, totaling 13. This remarkable feat stemmed from her decision to re-record and swiftly release her albums following her former talent manager Scooter Braun's acquisition of her previous record label and master recordings.

The artist's first No. 1 album, Fearless, commenced her chart-topping legacy in 2008-2009. Swift followed this success with several other albums that dominated the chart, including Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and re-recorded versions of her earlier works.

Unprecedented achievements

Taylor Swift has not only etched her name in history as a record-breaking solo artist but has also accomplished milestones shared by few. As the first living artist, she charted five albums simultaneously in the Top 10, a feat previously attained only posthumously by Prince.

July saw Swift surpassing Barbra Streisand to become the female artist with the most No. 1 albums in history with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). While the Beatles still hold the record for the most No. 1 albums overall, followed by Jay-Z, Swift's consistent success continues to redefine chart-topping achievements in the music industry.

Taylor Swift's dominance on the Billboard album chart reaffirms her unparalleled musical prowess and unwavering popularity, solidifying her status as one of the most influential and successful artists of her generation.

