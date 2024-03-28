Where To Stream Flea Market Flip Season 13? All You Need To Know

In the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, where trends shift like tides, only shows with creative concepts stand out. One such show that is returning with a bang is Flea Market Flip Season 13.

Flea Market Flip, a reality television series aired on both HGTV and Great American Country, debuted on September 28, 2012, with Lara Spencer as both host and executive producer for the show. Spencer, recognized for her expertise in the middle of furniture flipping, has authored numerous books on the subject.

Following its successful premiere, HGTV renewed Flea Market Flip for a second season in October 2012, comprising eight episodes. The eagerly anticipated second season hit screens on March 15, 2013.

In a proud moment for the show, Flea Market Flip won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lifestyle Program at the 44th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2017, underscoring its widespread acclaim and popularity among viewers.

However, the show faced an unexpected hiatus in 2019 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its return. Let's take a moment and explore where to watch season 13 of the show.

What's Flea Market Flip about?

Flea Market Flip, a reality TV show, follows a competitive format where two teams are tasked with a budget to buy items at flea markets. Their goal is to transform these purchases through refurbishing, repurposing, or restoring them into valuable pieces, which they then sell for profit at the flea market. The team that accumulates the highest profit emerges as the winner.

After their purchases, each team receives $100 to refurbish the items before attempting to resell them at another flea market for a profit. The team that achieves the highest profit earns a prize of $5,000.

For those eager to catch Flea Market Flip Season 13, streaming services like Hulu and HBO Max offer easy options to tune in and enjoy the show's excitement.

Season 13 of Flea Market Flip began airing on May 19, 2019, and it consists of 14 episodes in total.

The show is hosted by Lara Spencer, who is known for her role as a co-anchor for Good Morning America and her passion for interior design and flea markets.

Watch Flea Market Flip Season 13 streaming via Hulu

Flea Market Flip Season 13 is available for streaming on Hulu (available in the U.S.), a highly popular platform renowned for its diverse range of content. From blockbuster movies to acclaimed TV series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Normal People, and How I Met Your Mother, Hulu offers an extensive collection of entertainment options. To access Flea Market Flip Season 13 on Hulu,

Visit Hulu.com/welcome Select 'Start Your Free Trial' Choose a plan: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

$17.99 per month (No Ads)

The most economical choice on Hulu includes ads, granting users entry to Hulu's streaming library alongside commercial breaks. By opting for Hulu's premium offering, users can enjoy the streaming library without interruptions from ads. Additionally, Hulu offers various bundles, such as packages with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans featuring numerous live TV channels.

Watch Flea Market Flip Season 13 streaming via HBO Max

You can catch Flea Market Flip Season 13 on HBO Max, a platform created for its vast selection of beloved and critically acclaimed TV series available for binge-watching. With a lineup that includes fan favorites like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Westworld, Succession, and Big Little Lies, HBO Max offers an unparalleled streaming experience.

To access Flea Market Flip Season 13 on HBO Max, simply follow these steps:

Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe Click ‘Sign Up Now’ Choose your plan: $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

$15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

$19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free) Enter your personal information and password Select ‘Create Account’

Max With Ads offers access to the streaming library in Full HD resolution, enabling users to stream on two supported devices simultaneously. With Max Ad-Free, users enjoy the same benefits without interruptions from commercials, along with the ability to stream on two devices in Full HD and the option to download up to 30 titles for offline viewing. For the ultimate viewing experience, Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows streaming on four devices simultaneously in stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, complete with Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles for offline enjoyment.

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided is obtained from public platforms, was correct at the time of writing.

