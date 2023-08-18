Good Morning America anchor Robin Robert and Amber Laign to get married after dating for 20 years

Wedding bells are ringing!! Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is set to tie the knot with her lover Amber Laign after two decades in the making. Roberts and Laign have been together for the past 18 years, but kept their relationship private for all these years until 2013 when Roberts went public about her sexuality and relationship with Amber. Following the announcement of their wedding in September, Roberts' co-worker threw a bachelorette party for the couple. Here is everything about Robin and Amber’s beautiful love story.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign met on a blind date

In a heartwarming Instagram post on their 15th anniversary in 2020, Laign fondly shared about her first date with Roberts. She revealed that their journey began with a blind date – that both Laign and Roberts had attempted to postpone on two occasions. Reflecting on the past she shared,"Our two friends, my friend Alex, her friend Bert, finally said, 'Enough, you two are going to meet.” Roberts reminisced that she had informed their mutual friends about her intention to have a casual meeting with Laign over drinks. However, she then added that if the date was going well, she would discreetly signal their friend under the table with a kick, indicating to extend to a dinner.

However, when destiny finally brought them together, a spark ignited between them instantly. Laign wrote in the post, “Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner.” Liam went on to share that following their first date, they arranged a second date quickly in which they talked about everything in their lives.

Amber supported Robin throughout her breast cancer

Just after 2 years of their relationship in 2007, Robin was diagnosed with breast cancer. Robert shared that at that time they dated not even two years when she was diagnosed with the cancer, at that time Liagn could have bailed out from their relationship, but she chose to stay and support her throughout the treatment. After her recovery, Robert thanked everyone, including Amber for the first time in all these years. She said, “I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together.”