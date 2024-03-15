'Match Made In Cowgirl Heaven’: Miranda Lambert Brings Home New Horse Who Has 'Cool' Name

Popular country music singer Miranda Lambert has embraced a horse named Cool as a new member of her family. The 40-year-old Lambert expressed her joy on Instagram, stating that she had met one of the sweetest horses ever. The three-time Grammy-winning musician acknowledged the important lessons she learned from the horse and expressed gratitude towards him for his kindness and tolerance. The addition of this new member of the family happened as Lambert decided to explore the world of mounted shooting and made new acquaintances in the process. Lambert felt that Cool's entrance couldn't have come at a better moment because it offered the novelty and challenge she was looking for. Therefore, delighted Lambert and her cherished four-legged companion set out on this exciting new equestrian journey. Read on!

Miranda Lambert welcomes her new horse Cool

Miranda Lambert gushes over welcoming her new horse, Cool. The 40-year-old country music diva is now the proud owner of Cool, a horse she described as "one of the sweetest horses I've ever met."

"He does it all with grace and patience and has already taught me so much. In the last few months, I've picked up the hobby of mounted shooting, and in the process, I've made some amazing new friends, including this handsome fella," Lambert shared on Instagram.

She elucidated that Cool came into her life "when I needed a challenge and to try something new."

"I turned 40 in November, and I'm ready for a decade of pushing myself to be better and bolder both personally and professionally. This feels like the perfect beginning to that journey," explained Lambert.

The If I Was a Cowboy singer credited horsewoman Kenda Lenseigne with helping her find a horse that was a "match made in cowgirl heaven."

"Mark and Karen Plumlee loved this horse so much and are kind enough to trust me with him for his next adventures. Y'all get ready it's gettin country and western around here," added Lambert.

Miranda Lambert takes horseback riding lessons and cherishes her husband, Brendan McLoughlin

According to the People report, Miranda Lambert went to Arizona in February to take lessons from Lenseigne together with her spouse, Brendan McLoughlin.

"Literally. He doesn’t ride but figured it all out pretty quick. Kenda, you made a cowboy out of our NYC boy. 😂🤠🐴. We celebrated 5 years married on horse back this year. Love ya babe. ❤️ couples who cowboy together ….," wrote Lambert on Instagram.

The romantic pair first connected in November 2018 when Lambert gave a performance on ABC's Good Morning America, the show where McLoughlin was working as security. The couple had a secret relationship until Valentine's Day 2019. They had discreetly tied the knot.

The couple got secretly married on January 26, 2019, which was announced the very next month, and she called him "the love of my life."

During her recent appearance, she mentioned in January's Tamron Hall Show that one of McLoughlin's qualities that she finds most appealing is that he is a "truth-teller."

On hearing about her husband’s harsh reality, she explained, “My husband tells me the truth. He gives me harsh reality, and I love it. I like to say he calls me on my shit, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller. He's very New York about it," the 'The House That Built Me' singer said.

