Who Are Kate Hudson’s Biological Parents? Find Out As Actress Wishes ‘Pa’ Kurt Russell On His 73rd Birthday

Kate Hudson showed her love for her stepdad, Kurt Russell, on his 73rd birthday. Posting a cute throwback photo on her Instagram Story, she celebrated "pa" with heartfelt words."Love you, pa! St. Patrick's Day is extra special because we celebrate you," she shared, adding, "Happy birthday, pa! We adore you," in a green font for the occasion.

Even though Kurt Russell isn't Kate Hudson's biological dad (she's Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson's daughter), she's quite close to him. Russell's been with Hawn since the '80s, and he's like a real dad to Kate and her brother, Oliver. Kate says her mom and Russell are a perfect match, with her mom being energetic and Russell being more about family. Let's take a minute to explore more details about her biological parents and her family dynamics with them.

Who are Kate Hudson’s biological parents?

Kate Hudson's biological parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. While Goldie and Bill were married, they welcomed Kate, along with her brother Oliver. However, Goldie and Kurt Russell have been together since 1983 and raised Kate and Oliver together. Despite not being Kate's biological father, Kurt has played a significant role in her life, and she often refers to him as her dad. Kate has a tight-knit relationship with both Goldie and Kurt, considering them her parents.

Bill Hudson, born and raised in Portland, Oregon, is the oldest of three sons. His younger brothers, Brett and Mark, complete the trio. Their parents are Eleanor and William Louis Hudson. Eleanor, of Italian descent, hails from Carlentini, Province of Syracuse, Sicily, Italy. The Hudson brothers were also related (through marriage) to actor Keenan Wynn.

More details about Kate Hudson's family members

Actress Kate Hudson has a tight-knit relationship with most of her family members. Goldie and Kurt aren't just famous actors; they're also great parents. They taught their kids to work hard and stick together, even when life gets tough. Their children, Kate, Oliver, and Wyatt, all followed in their footsteps and became successful actors in their own right.

Even though they grew up in Hollywood, Kate, Oliver, and Wyatt aren't just living off their parents' fame. They've all worked hard to make their mark in the entertainment world. Kate's mom, Goldie, is a real role model for her. She's always stood up for what she believes in and paved her way in the movie industry. Kate admires her mom's strength and independence. Wyatt recently worked with his dad, Kurt Russell, on a TV show, showing that talent runs in the family.

