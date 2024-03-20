Who Is Jimmie Allen’s Wife Alexis Gale? All About Her As Singer Seemingly Reveals He Welcomed Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale tied the knot in June 2020. However, in April 2023, they publicly announced their separation while also revealing that they were expecting their third child together. Documents obtained by PEOPLE showed that Allen, known for his song 'Down Home,' filed for divorce on April 28, 2023.

Recently, in a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Allen showcased his children. He started with photos of his older three children—Aadyn, Zara, and Naomi. Then, he introduced his twins, Aria and Amari, who are 9 months old. Lastly, he shared a picture of Cohen Ace James, his 5-month-old son, with Alexis Gale. The former couple had Cohen after filing for divorce in April 2023. They also have two daughters together, Zara James, 2, and Naomi Bettie, 4. Meanwhile, Aadyn, Allen's eldest child, is from a previous relationship.

Let's take a moment to learn more about his ex-wife, Alexis Gale and also check out the photographs of all these adorable little ones.

Who is Alexis Gale?

Alexis Gale, hails from Delaware. She began her career as a licensed esthetician at Zen Spa Fenwick from 2015 to 2016. Later, she pursued her nursing degree at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, graduating in 2019. Allen played a supportive role in Gale's career journey, stepping in as her study partner while she prepared for her NCLEX exam. Despite his lack of familiarity with the subject matter, Allen dedicated time to study with her before going on tour, demonstrating his commitment to her and her future.

Advertisement

Jimmie Allen, shares a terbulent yet appealing love story with his wife, Alexis Gale. They first met through Jimmie's cousin in the spring of 2019 in their hometown of Milton, Delaware. Despite growing up in the same area, they hadn't met until then. Jimmie described their connection as immediate and familiar, like they'd known each other forever.

After a few months of dating, Jimmie proposed to Alexis on June 15, 2019, at Disney World, surrounded by loved ones and the iconic castle of Magic Kingdom.

Despite the fast-flourishing romance, Jimmie had no doubts about their relationship. He expressed deep admiration for Alexis's qualities, emphasizing her pure heart, unconitional support, and love for him and his son.

Their wedding, initially thought to have taken place on May 27, 2021, was actually a year earlier, on June 18, 2020, in a private ceremony in Delaware, coinciding with Jimmie's birthday.

The couple expanded their family with the arrival of Naomi Bettie Allen on March 1, 2020, and Zara James Allen on October 16, 2021. Alongside raising their daughters, they also cared for Jimmie's 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

However, in April 2023, Jimmie and Alexis announced their separation, while announcing the news of their third child's impending arrival later that month.

More about Jimmie Allen's six kids

The first picture he shared in his stories was of his son, Aadyn, where they were both smiling together on a tractor.Then, he went ahead and shared a picture of his older daughters, Zara and Naomi, wearing matching floral puffer jackets. Allen then posted a picture of Amari followed by a picture of Amari's twin, Aria.

He wrapped up the stories by sharing a heartwarming selfie, cradling their son Cohen on his lap. Allen then closed with a simple yet powerful message on a black screen: "I'm a father of six. I cherish each one. I won't let anyone shame me for my children. Their opinion is all that matters to me.

In June 2020, Allen and Alexis got married. But by April 2023, they announced they were splitting up, even though they were expecting their third child. They both filed for divorce, citing differences they couldn't resolve. Allen then publicly said sorry to Alexis for cheating on her. Despite this, they had twins with another woman in July 2023. Then, in September, they had a son named Cohen. Surprisingly, by October, according to PEOPLE, they decided to give their relationship another chance, and they're still together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: undefined