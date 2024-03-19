Who Are Rob Lowe's Children? All About Actor's Kids As Son Jokingly Shares Edited PIC With John Stamos On Dad's 60th Birthday

The father-son duo, Rob and John Lowe, is not just awesome on screen together but even in real life. They are here to showcase how a birthday is celebrated. Rob Lowe has entered his sixties, and to reminisce about his younger days, his son John Lowe couldn't resist pulling a prank on him.

Rob Lowe’s sons on his birthday

The star, Rob Lowe, turned 60 on March 17, 2024. Rob's 29-year-old son, John Lowe, seized this occasion as an opportunity to joke and wish his dad in a unique way. John shared a post on Instagram, but instead of Rob being present in the family photo, the Holiday in the Wild actor photoshopped actor John Stamos, replacing Rob.

The post also read, "If you could all be so kind, please send some birthday love my Dad's way... HE'S SIXTY TODAY!!!! Love you forever, pops."

Looking at the prank being puled by his son, The Outsiders actor commented, “To say I’m surprised would be a lie.”

On the other hand, Matthew Lowe, Rob's 30-year-old first son, came up with a heartwarming post that read, "Happy 60th to the man the myth the legend! I can't express how much I love you and what an amazing influence you are on me and everyone else in your life." The Instagram post also had a picture of Matthew and Rob wearing classy jackets, posing together.

Who are Rob Lowe’s two sons?

Rob Lowe tied the knot with Sheryl Berkoff back in 1991. Since then, they've been blessed with two sons, Matthew and John. Although Matthew came into the world two years after their wedding, their second son arrived in 1995.

Matthew Lowe

Rob Lowe's eldest child, Matthew Edward Lowe, entered the world on September 24, 1993. Raised in Santa Barbara, he went on to study at Duke University before obtaining his law degree in 2019 from Loyola Marymount Law School in Los Angeles.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Matthew currently holds the position of vice president of business development at Miroma Ventures, a venture capital firm. Additionally, he is the creator of LH Capital, which serves as the family office for the Lowe and Hermes families.

John Lowe

Rob Lowe's younger son, who is currently 28 years old, was born on November 6, 1995. Taking after his father, John pursued a career in acting and even had a recurring role on the popular Fox sitcom, The Grinder.

In addition to his acting endeavors, he also worked in the writer's room while attending college. Interestingly, both Rob Lowe and his son appeared together in the 2023 Netflix comedy series, Unstable.

Speaking about his sons, the Dog Gone actor stated to PEOPLE during a 2018 interview, "My boys are definitely my greatest achievement. I can only take half of the credit — maybe not even half! The rest goes to my wife Sheryl, who's been just an amazing partner."

