Robert Downey Jr Accepts 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival Honor; Thanks Wife Susan, Rob Lowe And Cillian Murphy

Robert Downey Jr. was honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival 2024 on Friday. His victory comes ahead of the Oscars, where he thanked Rob Lowe and Cillian Murphy in his acceptance speech. As per the festival, the award was added to the lot to honor the film historian Leonard Maltin, who accompanied the Iron Man actor onstage.

Acceptance Speech Of Robert Downey Jr

Downey Jr. first thanked Maltin in his acceptance speech, saying, "There's significance in our culture and what you've done, from being a scholar to a writer to critic to a host. Your approval means the world to me." The actor went on to acknowledge his Oppenheimer co-actor: "Cillian is a straight man to no one. He is just, I think, beginning to understand by the reaction he gets when he comes to places that he's a f****** force of nature."

The Avengers actor further went on to thank his friend Lowe: "We've been able to reconnect lately, and I went on a podcast, and we're kind of talking about our origins, but he was the first one in my generation to say, 'Guys, there's this thing called stop and grow up and handle your business and be a good dad and be a good husband and enjoy the privilege of being able to work in this industry,' which is why he's still relevant and why he still looks 27."

Advertisement

Downey Jr. further acknowledged his wife, Susan, for her support by elaborating that he could never finish his Thank You without mentioning his "dearest associate, Susan Downey."

ALSO READ: Why Did Mariska Hargitay Name Her Cat After Taylor Swift's Song Karma? Law & Order SVU Star Reveals

Robert Downey Jr's Oscar Nomination

Robert Downey Jr. secured his spot on the list of Oscar nominees for 2024. The actor is nominated for his film Oppenheimer in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Reacting to the news, the Tropic Thunder actor took to his Instagram and captioned the post, "Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight. It's been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer, and it's a privilege to be an Academy member nominated alongside such an esteemed company."

Robert Downey Jr's Upcoming Projects

2024 will mark Robert Downey Jr.'s return to television after two decades. The Oppenheimer actor has been signed by the HBO show The Sympathizer. The show's narrative follows the story of a filmmaker, where the actor is expected to play the role of a man in disguise.

Apart from acting, Marvel star and his wife have been the producers of the series. Downey Jr.'s last appearance on TV was in 2005 when he played the character of Larry Paul in the drama series Ally McBeal.

ALSO READ: What Did Leah Remini Say About Beyonce's Wax Statue? Actress Reacts To Viral Comparison