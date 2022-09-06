Will there be a third Bad Seed movie? Here’s what Mckenna Grace says

The new Lifetime movie called The Bad Seed Returns premiered on September 5, 2022. Fans are already excited about the speculations that the movie is getting another sequel starring Grace who plays the role of Emma Grossman.

The first Bad Seed movie was released in 2018 which was an iconic American made-for-television horror drama film directed by Rob Lowe for Lifetime. Lowe also starred in the film along with Mckenna Grace and others. Around four years later, fans finally got to see a Bad Seed Sequel that was released on September 5, 2022.

Mckenna along with her dad originally came up with the script after a quarantine brainstorming session. In fact, Mckenna is also one of the executive producers of the film. In a recent interview, Grace shared “What I find really funny is that the scripts that my dad and I presented Lifetime with, it was too dark, so they brought in another writer to kind of tone down our darkness a little bit. The script that my dad and I originally presented was too dark.”

Mckenna Grace is a full-time American actress and singer. The actress began her acting career at the mere age of six. She was seen as Jasmine Bernstein in the Disney XD sitcom Crash & Bernstein (2012–2014) and as Faith Newman in The Young and the Restless (2013–2015). Her father, Ross Burge Crystal is an orthopedic surgeon.

Mckenna calls The Bad Seed Returns a “really cool” experience with her father. She added, “I really love my dad. He’s so brilliant whenever it comes to film things. He’s such a big film geek. It was really cool to be able to do that with him.”

About her character in the latest release ‘The Bad Seed Returns,’ Mckenna shared,

“The thing with Emma is that I don’t think she’s killing just to kill. That’s not Emma. She’s smarter than that. If there’s a problem in her life, then she removes it. It’s as simple as that. There haven’t really been any problems. She’s been living with her aunt. Her aunt’s gotten married and just recently had a baby so now she’s kind of in this weird family setting that she’s not used to and problems start presenting themselves in Emma’s life and that’s when she gets to shine.”

On being asked about a third sequel,

Mckenna shared, “I mean, maybe. We’ll see. Only if I get to direct it,” she said. With the latest release of The Bad Seed Returns 2022, the actress isn't ruling out the possibility of the third bad seed movie.

