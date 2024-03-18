Who Is Alyssa Raghu? Former American Idol Contestant Gets Golden Ticket After Her Best Friend’s Audition

A 20-year-old Brooklyn waitress named Julia Davo had recently moved to Los Angeles with her closest friend and roommate, Alyssa Raghu. She came on American Idol hoping to become “America’s next female rock star,” while a wildcard entry, Raghu, got selected for the next round.

Who is Alyssa Raghu?

Alyssa Maria Raghunandan was born In Tucson, Arizona, on March 2, 2002, but resides in Orlando, Florida. In both American Idol ABC Seasons 1 (2018) and 2 (2019), Alyssa Raghu made appearances. She advanced to Hollywood, California, after surviving multiple rounds of eliminations that started in Orlando, Florida. She impressed the judges and was Katy Perry’s favorite. Millions of people have watched her audition on YouTube because of her strong performance. Alyssa qualified for the ABC Season 1 Top 24. In Season 2 of the show (2019), Alyssa returned and participated in the Live Rounds. America chose her to be in the Top 8. Fans responded well to her second time on the show because they regarded her as the comeback kid who tried to improve vocally and perform after taking the judges’ recommendations.

She has performed at various other local venues in Orlando, her hometown, and New York City, Birmingham, and other American towns. Her stunning vocals and gentle yet commanding tone never cease to astound listeners. Alyssa Raghu excelled in her middle and high school musical chorus programs. She got interested in theatre and acting at Lake Nona High School when she was chosen to play Nina Rosario in the high school production of In The Heights by Lin-Manual Miranda. Both reviewers and fans praised the show, and she received an Applause Award nomination.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry To Leave American Idol After Seven Seasons, Says 'I Need To Feel The Pulse Of My Own Beat'

Wildcard entry snags a golden ticket

Julia Davo auditioned with a vibrato-heavy rendition of David Bowie’s Life on Mars. However, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan cast two “no” votes for Julia. That being said, Richie agreed with her, saying, “I had the same feeling when I first saw Gaga. The journey might be something really special. I would love to see who you might turn into.” Even yet, Richie could not persuade his co-judges to agree with him.

Advertisement

However, Richie’s support of Julia was not the most unexpected aspect of this episode. As previously indicated, the 21-year-old Alyssa Raghu, who placed eighth in her two prior competitions in 2018 and 2019, was her best friend. Alyssa attempted to get some screen time for herself after seeing the judges again, saying, “I know you said my voice was going to expand till I was 21, and you stated that when I was, like, 15. However, I would love to sing you something simply for laughs.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Aniston Pate? Know More About American Idol Contestant Dubbed Modern Day Dolly Parton By Judges

While her rendition of Mariah Carey’s My All was lovely, it wasn’t astounding. Nevertheless, Katy Perry gave Alyssa positive feedback, saying, “You have grown!” to her, and the judges were impressed overall. “I’ve never competed on the show as an adult, so I don’t know if that’s out of the question,” Alyssa stated after the feedback. “I believe you could enter. Could you win it, in my opinion? Personally, no,” remarked Perry. The singer of Firework voted “no” for Alyssa, but Richie insisted they had nothing to lose. Bryan was willing to try her since he enjoys “having her around.” Not precisely resounding yeses, but Alyssa Raghu did get the golden ticket to the next round.

Although giving Alyssa the golden ticket in front of Julia appeared cruel, Julia seemed happy for Alyssa and supported her roommate. The two received advice from host Ryan Seacrest, “Good luck with the friendship; good luck with the journey.” It will be interesting to see how the situation is for these roommates.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry To Leave American Idol After Seven Seasons, Says 'I Need To Feel The Pulse Of My Own Beat'