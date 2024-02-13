Katy Perry To Leave American Idol After Seven Seasons, Says 'I Need To Feel The Pulse Of My Own Beat'

Katy Perry is set to depart American Idol after the upcoming 22nd season of the show. The singer made the revelation while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. “I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” she said.

Perry has been with Idol for seven seasons now. She joined as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan since the talent show was revived by ABC in 2018.

Katy Perry to leave American Idol - Find Out why

The Harleys In Hawaii singer appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s show on Monday, February 12, and was asked directly by the show host about how long she was likely to continue her stint with Idol.

Perry replied, “Well, you know, this fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans.”

She continued, “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.” Following a few huffs and gasps from the audience, Katy Perry added, “I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel the pulse of my own beat.” Did Katy Perry mean a new album? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kimmel asked Perry if her fellow Idol judges knew about the departure from the show, with Perry firing back, “Well, they’ll find out tonight!”

Who will replace Katy Perry on American Idol?

Katy Perry announcing her departure from American Idol is relatively recent news, hence, no additional information on the matter is available as of writing this article. Perry, however, noted on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she, Richi, and Brayan will now match the seven-season stint of original American Idol judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson.

“I love the show so much but I want to see the world,” Katy said. “Maybe I'll come back if they have me one day.”

The singer, 39, also announced the news on Instagram. American Idol season 22 arrives on ABC this February 18.

ALSO READ: 'Did not want to get out of bed': When Katy Perry got candid about her depression during THIS period