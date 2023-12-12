Who is Barry Manilow's husband Garry Kief? Exploring his life, career, and their relationship timeline

With a career that spans decades, Barry Manilow is an iconic singer and songwriter with over 50 top 40 Adult Contemporary Chart singles. He’s a winner of several Emmy Awards, and Grammy Awards and boasts a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Barry Manilow came out as gay in 2017, 3 years after he married his manager Garry Kief in a private ceremony after being together since 1978. They have been together for 45 years.

Let's learn more about Barry Manilow’s husband, Garry Kief’s life, career, and their relationship timeline.

Who is Garry Kief?

Garry Kief is a businessman hailing from Houston, Texas. Born on August 5, 1948, into a Jewish family, he was raised in Brooklyn, New York. In 1970, Kief received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Southern California. Kief also became a member of an organization that funds higher education for male students, Sigma Phi Epsilon Educational Foundation.

Garry Kief is the manager of Barry Manilow and serves as the president of Barry Manilow Productions and is known as the man behind Manilow’s success. Kief is also the CEO and President of Stiletto Entertainment since 1981. Kief assisted in putting the first cruise ship production with Barry Manilow through Stiletto Entertainment. Additionally, he also serves on the boards of the Plam Springs International Festival and the McCallum Theatre.

Advertisement

When Garry Kief was 22, he married a woman in 1971 named Jane and also had a daughter named Kristen Kief.

The relationship timeline of Barry Manilow and Garry Kief

Barry Manilow first met Garry Kief in 1978. Soon after they met, Fief became Manilow’s manager and moved to Los Angeles to be closer to his client-turned-lover.

Manilow secretly got hitched to Kief, after a decade-long romance at their 53-acre Palm Springs estate in April 2014 right after same-sex marriage was legalized in California. Although they’ve kept much of their relationship away from the public eye, the couple have been together for 45 years since 1978.

They confirmed their secret marriage 3 years later after Manilow came out as gay. In April 2017, both Manilow and Kief were then spotted wearing wedding rings. They later appeared together in April 2017 for their first UK television appearance as a couple.

ALSO READ: Why is Selena Gomez taking a break from social media? Singer EXPLAINS