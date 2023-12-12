Who is Barry Manilow's husband Garry Kief? Exploring his life, career, and their relationship timeline
Barry Manilow married his longtime love Garry Kief in April 2014 after being together since 1978.
With a career that spans decades, Barry Manilow is an iconic singer and songwriter with over 50 top 40 Adult Contemporary Chart singles. He’s a winner of several Emmy Awards, and Grammy Awards and boasts a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Barry Manilow came out as gay in 2017, 3 years after he married his manager Garry Kief in a private ceremony after being together since 1978. They have been together for 45 years.
Let's learn more about Barry Manilow’s husband, Garry Kief’s life, career, and their relationship timeline.
Who is Garry Kief?
Garry Kief is a businessman hailing from Houston, Texas. Born on August 5, 1948, into a Jewish family, he was raised in Brooklyn, New York. In 1970, Kief received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Southern California. Kief also became a member of an organization that funds higher education for male students, Sigma Phi Epsilon Educational Foundation.
Garry Kief is the manager of Barry Manilow and serves as the president of Barry Manilow Productions and is known as the man behind Manilow’s success. Kief is also the CEO and President of Stiletto Entertainment since 1981. Kief assisted in putting the first cruise ship production with Barry Manilow through Stiletto Entertainment. Additionally, he also serves on the boards of the Plam Springs International Festival and the McCallum Theatre.
When Garry Kief was 22, he married a woman in 1971 named Jane and also had a daughter named Kristen Kief.
The relationship timeline of Barry Manilow and Garry Kief
Barry Manilow first met Garry Kief in 1978. Soon after they met, Fief became Manilow’s manager and moved to Los Angeles to be closer to his client-turned-lover.
Manilow secretly got hitched to Kief, after a decade-long romance at their 53-acre Palm Springs estate in April 2014 right after same-sex marriage was legalized in California. Although they’ve kept much of their relationship away from the public eye, the couple have been together for 45 years since 1978.
They confirmed their secret marriage 3 years later after Manilow came out as gay. In April 2017, both Manilow and Kief were then spotted wearing wedding rings. They later appeared together in April 2017 for their first UK television appearance as a couple.
ALSO READ: Why is Selena Gomez taking a break from social media? Singer EXPLAINS
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva shares fond memories from Lord Bobby Deol’s entry song in Animal; admits feeling 'nervous'
entertainment
Fighter EXCLUSIVE: First song of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer to drop on December 15
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; the negative force in AI world
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor team up for Karan Johar’s next; Shauna Gautam to direct