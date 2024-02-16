Who Is Bill Skarsgard? Know More About The It Star As He Is Arrested And Fined For Alleged Drug Possession

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

It was reported on Wednesday that actor Bill Skarsgård was arrested last year for marijuana possession. The report, which comes from TMZ’s law enforcement sources, details how Skarsgård was pinched last October for possessing 2.43 grams of cannabis at Stockholm’s international airport. The It star reportedly pleaded guilty and was ordered by a judge on Wednesday to pay a fine of 40,000 Swedish krona, the equivalent of roughly $3,800.

Who is Bill Skarsgård?

Bill Istvan Günther Skarsgård, born on 9 August 1990 is a Swedish actor. He is best known for portraying Pennywise in the horror films It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. Other horror appearances were in the film Barbarian (2022) and the series Hemlock Grove (2013–2015) and Castle Rock (2018–2019).

Skarsgård has also appeared in the comedy Simple Simon (2010), the thrillers The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016) and Atomic Blonde (2017), the drama Nine Days (2020), and the action sequel John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

Skarsgård was born in Vällingby, Sweden, the son of actor Stellan Skarsgård and doctor My Skarsgård. He has seven siblings: Alexander, Gustaf, Valter who are all actors, as well as Sam, Eija, Ossian and Kolbjörn. Ossian and Kolbjörn are half-brothers from Stellan Skarsgård's remarriage to Megan Everett.

Advertisement

In 2011, the 33-year-old actor was nominated for a Guldbagge Award for his leading role as Simon in Simple Simon. At the age of 21, he won the European Film Academy's Shooting Stars Award in 2012. Beginning in 2013, Skarsgård played the role of Roman Godfrey in the Netflix original Hemlock Grove.

In April 2014, Skarsgård featured on the cover of Hero – a bi-annual men's fashion and culture magazine, shot by Hedi Slimane. In the issue, he is interviewed by his father.

He played Matthew in the science fiction thriller The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016), his first major American film. He played horror villain Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the 2017 film It and reprised the role in the 2019 sequel.

Skarsgård was a series regular on 2018's Castle Rock, as a young man with an unusual legal problem. That same year, he portrayed Zeitgeist in Deadpool 2. In 2020, he played Mateo in episode 4 of AMC's anthology series Soulmates. In 2021, he voiced the main antagonist Kro in Eternals.

In the 2022 Netflix miniseries Clark, Skarsgård portrayed Clark Olofsson, the notorious Swedish criminal whose involvement in the Norrmalmstorg robbery gave rise to the term Stockholm syndrome.

Skarsgård played the Marquis de Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). He is set to lead the reboot of The Crow directed by Rupert Sanders. He has been cast as Count Orlok in the upcoming remake of Nosferatu.

Bill Skarsgård arrested for alleged drug possession

Bill Skarsgård has been sentenced after he was arrested and charged with drug possession in his native Sweden.

As per TMZ, Skarsgård was booked for drug possession last October following an incident at the Arlanda Airport in his hometown of Stockholm. The acclaimed actor reportedly had 2.43 grams of cannabis on him, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

Skarsgård pled guilty to the possession charge and submitted paperwork to the local court where he was being tried, and he was sentenced on Wednesday. As a result, the 33-year-old actor escaped jail time, probation and parole, receiving a fine of 40,000 Swedish króna, or the equivalent of just over USD$3,800. Skarsgård has yet to comment on the legal situation.

He is not expected to spend any time behind bars. Sweden has a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and has long outlawed both medical and recreational usage of cannabis.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'I had to go places mentally that I didn’t...': When Tom Holland revealed he was 'nervous and scared' acting in The Devil All The Time