Who Is Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell? All About Him As DWTS Star Celebrates Relationship Ahead Of 4th Anniversary

Bindi Irwin shared her romance with her husband, Chandler Powell. The wildlife advocate and TV personality shared a heartfelt message on Saturday, reminiscing about the beginning of their relationship ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary.

In the post Powell embraces Irwin as they both beam with joy. Irwin, dressed in a white gown, leans affectionately against her husband.

"I was 17, you were 19 when this photo was taken, nine years ago," Irwin started the caption. "Falling for you was instantaneous. Growing more deeply in love with you each day is effortlessly natural."

“All these years later and every time you smile at me, my heart skips a beat,” she continued, noting that the pair will be celebrating both their daughter Grace Wariior's third birthday and their fourth wedding anniversary on Mar. 25, 2024.

“Here’s to a lifetime of love, @chandlerpowell,” she concluded the post.

Let's take a moment and find out more about Chandler Powell and the couple's love story.

Who is Chandler Powell and how did he meet Bindi Irwin?

Chandler Powell, a professional wakeboarder, traveled to Australia with his family for a competition. Bindi and Chandler's relationship mirrors that of her parents, Terri and Steve Irwin, in several aspects similar to Bindi's mother, Terri, Chandler is American, like Terri and Steve. Bindi and Chandler met at Australia Zoo and two years later, in 2015, Bindi and Chandler revealed they were dating, making their first appearance together on the Dancing With The Stars Australia red carpet. Chandler disclosed that he and Bindi had maintained communication since their first meeting in 2013.

Advertisement

“She ended up giving me a tour, and we ended up staying in touch,” Chandler told Dancing With The Stars. “We stayed in touch and became great friends. I can’t really say when it turned into more. It just evolved over time and bloomed into this wonderful thing,” Bindi said in a separate interview with US Weekly.

After being in a long-distance relationship, Chandler stopped wakeboarding in 2018 and moved to Australia to be with Bindi and learn about wildlife conservation.

When did Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell get married?

After dating for a while, Chandler proposed to Bindi in 2019. They tied the knot on March 25, 2020. Originally scheduled for April 2020, their wedding was meant to be grand with over 200 guests, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered their plans.

Instead, Bindi and Chandler opted for an intimate wedding at Australia Zoo, attended only by Bindi's mom and brother, Terri and Robert Irwin, and Steve Irwin's close friend, Wes Mannion. On March 25, 2021, Bindi Irwin gave birth to their daughter, Grace Warrior Powell, after one year of tying the knot.

ALSO READ: Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reach Out to Kate Middleton Personally Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis? Here’s What Sources Have To Say