Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reach Out to Kate Middleton Personally Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis? Here’s What Sources Have To Say

Amidst intense scrutiny surrounding the Mother's Day photo controversy and Kate Middleton's temporary withdrawal from royal duties due to surgery, the royal family faces another shock as Kate Middleton reveals her battle with cancer following abdominal surgery. Sources indicate that, in addition to issuing a public statement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry personally reached out to offer support after Kate shared her video update.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't only issued a public statement regarding Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis but also personally reached out to her, TMZ confirms. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex directly contacted the Princess of Wales, although the timing and whether they spoke to Kate or William remain unclear. Despite the scarcity of details, their effort to extend their personal best wishes is evident, reflecting a thoughtful gesture from the former senior royals.

Since their 2020 departure from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family has been strained. They've accused the British media of racism and mistreatment, receiving minimal support from the royals.

Harry's relationship with his older brother, William, and future king, deteriorated, with Harry recounting a physical altercation during a 60 Minutes interview. "He knocked me down. I fell on the dog bowl," Harry recounted. "I got a cut on my back. I didn't realize it then. But, yeah, he apologized later. It was quite an unpleasant ordeal."

Advertisement

Upon King Charles III's revelation of his cancer diagnosis in February and the commencement of treatment, Harry flew to the UK to visit him, expressing his desire to reconcile with the family.

What's the update about Kate Middelton's health? Her full statement

After her abdominal surgery in January 2024 and then being absent from the media and her royal duties, Kate Middleton has finally opened up about her health by posting a video on Instagram. In the recent video that the princess posted on Friday, she looked like she had lost a lot of weight. Previously, sources close to her revealed that Middleton will share updates about her health with everyone, but at a later time when she will be comfortable. Here's what the princess said in the video.

“Thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery.”

She continued, “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate went on to note that she and William had been trying to deal with the situation privately for the sake of their “young family.”

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay,” Middleton, said.

She also acknowledged the support of her husband, Prince William, in the video, saying, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that have been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Demanding “some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate noted that she looks “forward to being back” to work when she is able, but “for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Advertisement

To conclude the over-two-minute video message, Kate said, “I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone. "

Is there a possibility of the royal feud ending amidst two cancer diagnoses?

According to sources, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were unaware of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis until it became public knowledge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly taken by surprise, learning about Middleton's health battle on the same day it was announced worldwide.

"They had no prior knowledge and were only informed when the news became public," disclosed an insider.

"This underscores the significant damage they've inflicted," the source continued. "Trust has been severely fractured, and the royal family appears content to maintain their distance from them."

Advertisement

However, with two major cancer diagnoses now in the royal family, Kate Middleton’s PR expert, Ryan McCormick, believes that Harry and Meghan could end the royal feud soon.

In a statement to the Mirror, he said, “The speed at which it [Harry and Meghan’s statement on Kate’s diagnosis] came out is positive.”

Hinting that the royal feud could end soon, he continued, “The gravity of this situation may be so large that it could melt away long-held grievances. Yes, Meghan and Harry have their faults, but family is family. Their feud could very well end immediately."