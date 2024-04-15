Chris Stapleton, the American singer, songwriter, and guitarist, was born on April 15, 1978, in rural Johnson County, Kentucky. As a teenager, he began writing songs and playing the guitar, honing his skills with just one formal lesson.

For all the country music fans in New Zealand, here's an exclusive announcement: Chris Stapleton will be gracing your country with an additional show next year as part of his 2025 Australasian tour. This is a unique opportunity that you wouldn't want to miss.

Due to high ticket demand, promoter Live Nation has revealed that Stapleton will add second shows at venues across Australia and New Zealand during his Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow Goes Down Under tour in February and March next year.

Chris Stapleton adds extra shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney

Stapleton will perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 25 and 26, 2025, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 28 and March 1, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 4 and 5.

In exciting news for his New Zealand fans, Stapleton will perform a show on Saturday, March 8, at Spark Arena in Auckland, in addition to his previously announced March 7 show at the Tāmaki Makaurau venue.

Live Nation confirmed that tickets for the second show will be available during the general sale starting at 11 am on April 12.

Stapleton's stardom: CMA awards triumph & chart-topping hits

Chris Stapleton's journey to fame is the power of talent and hard work. His rise to stardom was catapulted by his unforgettable performance with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 Country Music Association Awards. This marked the beginning of a series of triumphs, including sweeping all three CMA awards he was nominated for: Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, and New Artist of the Year. His album Traveller soared to the top of the country and all-genre Billboard charts, while his hit Tennessee Whiskey claimed the #1 spot on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Stapleton continued his success by headlining arenas and releasing two more hit albums, From A Room: Volume 1 and Volume 2, in 2017. In February 2018, Traveller and both volumes of From A Room dominated Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Previously achieved only by Garth Brooks and Charlie Rich. Stapleton maintained this success with his 2020 album Starting Over, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s country album chart and produced two more #1 singles: Starting Over (2021) and You Should Probably Leave (2022).

Chris Stapleton and his band, the Honchos, are not just a top-selling recording artist and touring sensation, but also a source of pride for the country music community. He has earned numerous accolades, including nine Academy of Country Music Awards, fourteen CMA awards, and eight Grammys. His wife, Morgane, a talented singer-songwriter, plays a significant role in his career, assisting with song selection for his albums.

