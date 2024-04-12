'Yo Chris! One For The Gram?' Ryan Gosling Rehearse To Meet 'Mr Stapleton' As SNL's Host In The Promo Video

Ryan Gosling is set to host Saturday Night Live on April 13, and it seems he's feeling a bit jittery about meeting the musical guest, Chris Stapleton.

Ryan Gosling gears up to bring humor on Saturday Night Live On April 13

In a teaser for the upcoming episode, Ryan Gosling is seen rehearsing how to greet Stapleton. Wearing a Stapleton t-shirt and holding the singer's photo, Gosling knocks on Stapleton's door at Studio 8H. He tries out different ways to introduce himself, expressing his admiration for Stapleton's music before feeling unsure about it.

The Barbie star says in the video, “Mr. Stapleton, big fan, love your music,” Gosling the says “Nah, it’s stupid.”

He tries another line, “Yo Chris! One for the gram?" saying this the actor take selfie in his mobile.

Finally, he summons the courage to open Stapleton's door and playfully tries on his cowboy hat, getting into character. This will mark Gosling's third time hosting SNL, inching him closer to the prestigious five-times club.

Last week, during Kristen Wiig's fifth-time hosting gig, Gosling made a surprise appearance. In a heartwarming moment during Wiig's monologue, Gosling presented her with a special jacket to commemorate her induction into the five-timers club.

Throughout the season, SNL has welcomed a diverse range of hosts, including former cast members like Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, along with prominent actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, and Josh Brolin. Even guest hosts like Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson have graced the SNL stage. Additionally, fired cast member Shane Gillis had the opportunity to host earlier in the season.

Excitement is building for Gosling's return to SNL, especially with his evident enthusiasm for the role. Fans are eagerly anticipating the comedic sketches and potential surprises Gosling will bring to the show.

