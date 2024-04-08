CMT Music Awards 2024: Carly Pearce And Chris Stapleton Wins Collaborative Video Of The Year

The CMT Music Awards 2024 saw another major win in Austin, Texas. Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton won Collaborative Video Of The Year. The duo took home the award for the music video 'We Don't Fight Anymore,' which became Pearce's highest-added song in her career, receiving 95 adds from stations within its first week.

The music video for the track was released on September 6, 2023 and stars Lucy Hale and Shiloh Fernandez.and is directed by Alexa Campbell, it portrays Hale and Fernandez as a couple who are trapped in a state of unrestrained disconnection, interwoven with stills of Pearce singing the song on the floor in a room surrounded by candles. Their house later sets on fire, paralleling their crumbling relationship. Fernandez leaves without Hale, who has to escape on her own by climbing out of the window, and the video concludes with them standing outside together and watching as their house burns. Take a minute and check out her acceptance speech below.

Carly Pearce's acceptance speech

Carly Pearce excitedly took to the stage and started off her speech, saying, "First of all, I want to thank Chris Stapleton for making all of my dreams come true and being a part of this song with me. I want to thank Lucy Hale and Shiloh Fernandez for playing the leads in this video and taking it to new heights."

She then added, "Fans, fans, fans, I won breakthrough video of the year in 2017 and 2018 and you guys changed my whole life that night, and you continue to. So God bless you and you guys are the greatest people in the entire world. I also want to say that Alexa Campbell,who came to me a few years ago and said she wanted to be a director and i said come direct my video, so this award is also equally hers as much as it is ours.".

Following the speech, the crowd broke out into roaring applause and smiles .

What is the theme of We Don't Fight Anymore?

The song basically describes a crumbling relationship between two people who experience emotional distress. The song has received critical acclaim following its release. The song has since reached the top 20 in the North American country charts.

Discussing the song in a statement, Pearce explained, “This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you’re also indifferent. I’ve always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the ‘uncomfortable’ moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share. Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn’t even know it needed.

