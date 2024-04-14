How Many Times Has Chris Stapleton Been On SNL? Find Out As Country Star Performs White Horse And Mountains Of My Mind

The latest Saturday Night Live episode was a full entertainment package as Ryan Gosling and Chris Stapleton were featured in it. The episode’s sketches were hilarious and the internet is talking about it.

Chris Stapleton was the musical guest featured on the episode. He performed his hit songs White Horse and Mountains Of My Mind during his appearance. This isn't the first time the singer has wowed the audience on SNL.

As per Rolling Stone, he had appeared in 2016 on SNL and returned to the show in 2018. During his recent performances, he once again delivered powerful performances on SNL. The singer showed his strength and amazing capability as a singer.

More on Chris Stapleton’s SNL performance

Chris Stapelton performed White Horse, accompanied by a full country band that appeared on stage. Everyone on stage appeared to be wearing western wear, such as Stapleton donned a cowboy hat, and along with the band, he gave a mesmerizing performance.

Later on, he graced the stage again, alone this time. He performed Mountains Of My Mind on stage. While performing both the songs, the live audience got a chance to witness and enjoy his powerful vocals.

He is currently one of the top country singers. As per Uproxx, Stapleton revealed in an interview with GQ, that he never thought he would become famous as he is now. He said, “I’d be lying if I said that I don’t like going out and playing a show to a full house of people. Especially when you’ve played for no people. That’s the drug.” He futher said, “But to be famous for the sake of being famous…. That was never the main want.”

Why was this SNL episode more exciting

Along with his on-stage live performances, The Say Something singer also appeared in episode one of skit/ parody songs. The song was sung by three women featuring Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Chloe Troast, and Heidi Gardner as well in a different role.

This hilarious country song was apparently about these women getting revenge on their men after the betrayal. This song also features Chris Stapleton. His fans will definitely enjoy him portraying the character he has played in the song. The amazing country singer has done a good job in this song.

Apart from him, Ryan Gosling with the SNL cast has made this episode’s experience a lot more enjoyable with the creative sketches they presented.

