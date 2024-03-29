‘What You Want to Do, Curtis?’: Stevie J Slams 50 Cent Over Sean Diddy Combs Jokes Amid Latter’s Legal Troubles

Stevie J isn't taking 50 Cent's jokes about Sean Diddy Combs lightly anymore. In a recent Instagram post, the producer called out the rapper for constantly poking fun at Diddy, especially after the raids on his homes. Stevie implied that 50 might be bitter about his ex, Daphne Joy, dating Diddy, and suggested that 50 is involved with Lil Rod, who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. Stevie challenged 50 to confront him directly, suggesting they settle things in a televised fight.

“Curtis, what’s good, man? You in your feelings about Daphne ‘cuz she with gang and ’em? Or is it that you’re sucking Lil Rod d**k,” the former reality star taunted with a chuckle. “However it go, I want to shoot the fade, ni**a. F**k all that. Since it’s entertainment, let me beat the sh*t out of you on TV or something.

“Don’t duck that. I’m calling you out. What you want to do, Curtis, CURTIS,” he repeated, mimicking Cam’ron’s pronunciation from 2007’s “Curtis” diss track aimed at 50. Check out the callout below.

Reactions to 50 Cent's Jokes on Diddy's Legal Trouble

The rapper 50 Cent recently posted on Instagram, sharing a report that said Stevie J was named in the legal papers, accusing Diddy of using a video of Stevie for questionable reasons.

After police searched Diddy's homes, 50 Cent made jokes about him on social media. He even shared a fake video of Donald Trump criticizing Diddy and asked why Diddy's friend Jay-Z hasn't been around. Some people, like former artist Ma$e, have criticized Diddy more subtly, hinting that he might face consequences.

Despite the jokes, Diddy has received support from Tyrese and Slim Thug. Slim Thug even criticized the hip-hop community, saying they should stand by Diddy despite the accusations.

What went down with rapper Diddy?

Popular rapper Diddy is facing scrutiny after police raided his homes, leading to social media jokes from figures like 50 Cent. Amidst this, Diddy also faced sexual abuse allegations from multiple people he has associated with, adding to the controversy surrounding him. While some, like former artist Ma$e, hinted at the potential consequences for Diddy's actions, others in the hip-hop community, such as Tyrese and Slim Thug, stood by him amidst the criticism. However, the rapper has denied all the allegations and clearly said that all of the scrutiny is a tactic to harm his reputation and bring his career down.

